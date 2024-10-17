Delays for A96 motorists as 13 days of roadworks to start at Inverness airport

Motorists on the A96 will be subject to delays as roadworks at Inverness Airport get underway this weekend.

Starting this Sunday, the A96 east of the airport will be closed for five days overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The road will then be under temporary traffic lights for eight days for “essential” maintenance.

The £304,000 project promises to address defects on a stretch of road spanning over 500 metres at the Ardersier Junction with the B9006.

The road will reopen under temporary lights 6.30am on Saturday, October 26. The route will fully reopen at the same time on Saturday, November 2.

No work will take place on the weekend of October 26.

An Amey statement reads: “Amey is undertaking overnight surfacing improvements on the A96 to the east of Inverness Airport from Sunday, October 20 to Saturday, November 2.

“The £304,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on more than 500 metres of the A96 trunk road at the Ardersier junction with the B9006.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 4,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“When works are taking place across the junction the following diversions will be in place.”

Diversions for Inverness airport roadworks announced

The works are set to delays journeys for A96 motorists, however a diversion has been announced by Amey.

They said: “Eastward A96 traffic for Ardersier can take the first exit at airport roundabout, then follow the B9039. Traffic from Ardersier heading west can take the route in reverse.

“Traffic heading west on the A96 for Ardersier can turn right onto Gollanfield Road and then follow the B9092. Traffic from Ardersier heading east can follow the route in reverse.”

Another diversion for Clephanton traffic has also been announced.

They continued: “Traffic heading east on the A96 for Clephanton can continue on the A96 to Nairn then turn right onto the A939, before turning right onto the B9101 and continuing onto the B9090 to Clephanton. Traffic from Clephanton heading west can take the route in reverse.

“Traffic heading west on the A96 for Clephanton can leave the A96 in Nairn at the A939 and follow the above route. Traffic from Clephanton heading east can also take the route in reverse.”