Delays for A96 motorists as 13 days of roadworks to start at Inverness airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Delays for A96 motorists as 13 days of roadworks to start at Inverness airport

The work to fix defects on the road will begin this weekend.

By Graham Fleming
A96 drivers will be subject to delays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A96 drivers will be subject to delays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Motorists on the A96 will be subject to delays as roadworks at Inverness Airport get underway this weekend.

Starting this Sunday, the A96 east of the airport will be closed for five days overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The road will then be under temporary traffic lights for eight days for “essential” maintenance.

The maintenance will take place near the Inverness Airport. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The £304,000 project promises to address defects on a stretch of road spanning over 500 metres at the Ardersier Junction with the B9006.

The road will reopen under temporary lights 6.30am on Saturday, October 26. The route will fully reopen at the same time on Saturday, November 2.

No work will take place on the weekend of October 26.

An Amey statement reads: “Amey is undertaking overnight surfacing improvements on the A96 to the east of Inverness Airport from Sunday, October 20 to Saturday, November 2.

“The £304,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on more than 500 metres of the A96 trunk road at the Ardersier junction with the B9006.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 4,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“When works are taking place across the junction the following diversions will be in place.”

Diversions for Inverness airport roadworks announced

The works are set to delays journeys for A96 motorists, however a diversion has been announced by Amey.

They said: “Eastward A96 traffic for Ardersier can take the first exit at airport roundabout, then follow the B9039. Traffic from Ardersier heading west can take the route in reverse.

“Traffic heading west on the A96 for Ardersier can turn right onto Gollanfield Road and then follow the B9092. Traffic from Ardersier heading east can follow the route in reverse.”

Another diversion for Clephanton traffic has also been announced.

They continued: “Traffic heading east on the A96 for Clephanton can continue on the A96 to Nairn then turn right onto the A939, before turning right onto the B9101 and continuing onto the B9090 to Clephanton. Traffic from Clephanton heading west can take the route in reverse.

“Traffic heading west on the A96 for Clephanton can leave the A96 in Nairn at the A939 and follow the above route. Traffic from Clephanton heading east can also take the route in reverse.”

More from Inverness

CRELECTIONPJ The election count starfts in the Highland Football Academy, Dingwall for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency as well as the Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross constituency. 4th July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council puts major election result delay down to 'lack of focus' and 'fatigue'…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute
Craig and Caren Christie of Inverness who married at Raigmore Hospital just weeks before Craig passed away.
Wife's tribute to Elgin and Inverness fireman Craig Christie, who died just weeks after…
Uber phone app on Elgin High Street.
Calls to support local taxi drivers but more choice welcomed: Elgin and Inverness react…
David Mead set up the new group in Inverness to help support men's mental health
How an Aviemore grandfather overcame his own ordeal to help get men talking about…
New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital
'Water not suitable for drinking' at Inverness psychiatric ward
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness.
Inverness inclusive cafe XOKO faces 10th hate crime leaving owners 'tired'
6
Scot Gardiner had high hopes for the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/Jason Hedges/DC Thomson/Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Scot Gardiner: The failed business ventures that left Caley Thistle reeling
Scot Gardiner had a difficult relationship with many of his Caley Thistle co-workers. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Scot Gardiner: Players and staff lift the lid on Caley Thistle's 'abrasive' former chief…

Conversation