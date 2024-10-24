Booze and cash stolen during Inverness Co-op break-in

An investigation has been launched after thieves broke into an Inverness Co-op.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward following the incident at the Telford Street shop.

The break-in took place between 3.45am and 4am on Tuesday, October 22, with thieves stealing alcohol and cash.

Officers are now looking for two six-foot tall males, who were wearing dark face coverings, clothing and footwear.

They were also carrying a black Adidas holdall and a blue bag for life.

Staff told The Press and Journal the pair broke the window to gain entry into the store, with a wooden panel being used temporarily for repairs.

The front door is also out of use.

Co-op break in witnesses urged to contact police

Detective Constable Gary Hines said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this break-in, or who potentially has CCTV of dashcam footage of the suspects, to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0387 of 22 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”