Home News Inverness

Locals and visitors in love with Inverness cafe’s new ‘cozy’ bookshop

Hundreds of customers have visited the Highland Hospice’s In The City Cafe and Bookshop in its first days.

In the City cafe and bookshop customer.
Brian Eastgate was enjoying his lunch by the cafe's new bookshelves. Image Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness city-centre cafe has reopened with a “lovely” new addition after a two-week refurbishment.

Highland Hospice’s ‘In The City Cafe and Bookshop’, formerly City Cafe, welcomed customers back to its Eastgate Shopping Centre premises on Wednesday.

Full-time worker Jenny, 20, was in charge of creating the wee bookshop that now stands at the heart of the cafe.

Customers are free to grab a book to accompany their coffee or breakfast during their visit.

20-year-old Jenny at the Highland Hospice cafe
20-year-old Jenny was in charge of the creation of the bookshop at the Highland Hospice cafe. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

She told the Press and Journal: “We had many books that had been donated to our warehouse and we have now organised them into categories such as crime, fiction etc.

“People are enjoying it and are saying it looks very cozy.”

A spokesperson for the charity explained “every book sold will help support the important work of Highland Hospice”.

Volunteers at the cafe revealed they have now sold more than 100 books, which range from £2 to £5, in just three days.

Book and coffee lovers enjoy new In The City Cafe and Bookshop

Brian Easter enjoying his coffee next to the new bookshop
Brian Easter was enjoying his coffee next to the new bookshop. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of locals and visitors have flocked to the newly refurbished cafe over the last few days.

Brian Easter, from Kyle of Lochalsh, told The P&J he pays a visit to the Eastgate cafe every time he comes to Inverness for a day trip.

The pensioner sat by the bookshelves to enjoy his coffee and carrot cake while eagerly waiting for a bacon roll.

The new cafe's bookshop has a wide range of different titles
The new cafe’s bookshop has a wide range of different titles. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

“The food is excellent, and they have great prices – I come here every time I visit Inverness,” he said.

At a nearby table sat Karl and Dewe, who are visiting the Highland capital from their home in Orkney.

Speaking about the new bookshop, the pair said it is “lovely”.

Karl and Dewe said the new addition is lovely. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Karl and Dewe said the new addition is lovely. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Attracting new customers

Jane Wallace and Phyllis Henderson had travelled all the way from Kingussie and stumbled upon the cafe during their trip.

Jane said: “I actually didn’t know this cafe was here until today.

“But the soup is great, and the bookshop is lovely.”

Jane Wallace and Phyllis Henderson were having a great time. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Phyllis (right) and Jane (left) were having a great time. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Volunteer Malcom, who helps at the cafe every Friday, also thinks the new layout looks “really good”.

And Eoghain and Susan, who were having a prawn cocktail sandwich, said the new bookshop is “great.”

“We really like this cafe, as the other Highland Hospice cafe by the river is quite a walk, so it’s really good this is in the city centre,” they added.

Volunteers said more customers are coming since the refurbishment. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Volunteers said more customers are coming since the refurbishment. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

New Highland Hospice cafe combines ‘two simple pleasures’ in Inverness

Andrew Leaver, head of income and development, said: The new café and bookshop will combine two simple pleasures: enjoying a cup of coffee and finding a good book.

“We believe this will make the café a special community hub and an even more inviting space for customers.

“As part of the refurbishment, the café has new bookshelves, artwork, and an updated layout.

There are hundreds of books ranging from £2 to £5. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson 
There are hundreds of books ranging from £2 to £5. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“The focus will be on offering high-quality, gently used books, with more than 1,000 titles available and prices ranging from £2 to £5.

“The café menu remains unchanged, offering fresh cakes, sandwiches, soups, and hot drinks.

More than 100 books have been sold since Wednesday. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
More than 100 books have been sold since Wednesday. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“The refurbished café and bookshop will continue to support Highland Hospice’s mission to provide quality care and support for patients and families right across the Highlands dealing with life-limiting illnesses.

“We hope people will come the first time to see what we offer and then keep coming back for the friendly and welcoming environment, great food and drink and ever-changing selection of books.”

Conversation