Explained: Scott Kellacher’s long route to becoming Caley Thistle head coach

Having spent the bulk of his professional career with Caley Thistle – Scott Kellacher’s opportunity to lead the club as head coach has now arrived.

It may not have been through design, and certainly not in the circumstances he would have wished for, but newly-installed gaffer Kellacher has now been tasked with guiding Inverness through their troubled period.

It follows the axing of Duncan Ferguson, along with assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden in a round of staff cuts by administrators BDO earlier this week.

That left Kellacher as the only remaining member of the coaching staff, which means the 43-year-old will now be accompanied by veteran forward Billy Mckay, doubling as Kellacher’s assistant, as he leads from the front.

Steve Paterson brought Kellacher home to ICT following Celtic stint

Kellacher’s long association with Caley Jags began in March 1999, when he was brought to his hometown club by Steve Paterson on a one-month loan deal from Celtic.

The forward had been signed by the Hoops at the age of 13 in 1994, with a double in a victory over Rangers Boys earning him a deal from Tommy Burns and David Hay.

After representing Scotland at under-16 level, he went on to sign a professional deal in 1997, before making a return to Inverness two years later.

Although he joined initially on loan (alongside Hoops team-mate Gary Nicol), it was a deal that would be made permanent when he was offered a one-year contract by Paterson upon his release from Parkhead that summer.

Kellacher was unable to make the breakthrough with Caley Jags, however, and after being released 12 months later, he was snapped up by Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp.

He went on to become an important player for Nairn, winning their clubman of the year award in his debut season, and again in 2002/03.

In total, Kellacher made 122 appearances for Nairn, netting 51 goals – but a desire for a fresh challenge prompted a transfer request in 2006.

Kellacher’s coaching career began aged 26

That came shortly after Kellacher had begun his coaching career aged just 26, returning to Caley Thistle to take charge of the club’s under-19s side during Charlie Christie’s reign as manager.

On the field, Kellacher was handed a Scottish Football League return by Elgin City boss Robbie Williamson in 2007 (who briefly took him on loan from Nairn) – but he made just one substitute appearance at Borough Briggs.

Kellacher moved permanently to Clachnacuddin the following year, while continuing in his coaching role at Inverness.

However, Caley Jags’ relegation from the SPL in 2009 saw his position made redundant in a cost-cutting measure.

Fortunately for Kellacher, Caley Thistle bounced back at the first attempt under Terry Butcher, which saw him return to take charge of their reinstated under-19s team.

That team proved to be the breeding ground for a number of young talents, including Ryan Christie, Graeme Shinnie and Liam Polworth, to make their way in the game.

Hughes provided first team coaching breakthrough to Kellacher – with mankini to show for it

Butcher’s departure as first-team boss to Hibernian in 2013 saw Kellacher briefly drafted in to assist interim manager Duncan Shearer, before John Hughes was appointed to the permanent role.

Kellacher’s impact during that interim spell did enough to catch the eye of Hughes, who retained him as part of his first-team coaching staff.

It proved to be the most successful period in the club’s history – with Caley Jags winning the Scottish Cup in 2015, finishing an all-time high of third in the Premiership, and experiencing European football for what remains the only time in a Europa League qualifier against FC Astra.

Kellacher’s role in the success was put into focus by Hughes as the season drew to a close – when the Caley Jags boss revealed Kellacher had promised he would take the final training session of the season in a Borat-style mankini if Caley Jags finished third in the table.

Hughes ensured Kellacher remained true to his word.

It only served to underline Kellacher’s popularity among the Caley Jags players and staff, and he has remained part of the backroom team under every permanent manager since, including spells working under Richie Foran, John Robertson, Billy Dodds, and latterly Ferguson.

Kellacher battled health scare three years ago

In the midst of that Kellacher came through a serious health scare in 2021 when he was hospitalised with a combination of viral encephalitis and Covid, which required him to be put on oxygen for several days.

Thankfully, Kellacher recovered to take up his position among the coaching staff again.

Following Inverness’ 15-point deduction which moved them bottom of League One, Kellacher’s reign begins on Saturday with a crucial fixture away to ninth-placed Dumbarton, who are currently 12 points ahead of them.

Becoming head coach may never have been on his radar – and it remains to be seen whether it fits into Kellacher’s long-term plans.

But, having been present throughout much of Caley Jags’ rise and fall, few will have a greater understanding of what is required in their time of need.