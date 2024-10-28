Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a game

Aberdeen winger Morris made a major impact when coming off the bench at half-time in Aberdeen's 1-0 win against Dundee United.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has revealed boss Jimmy Thelin tells every starting player they are unlikely to finish the game.

That is the hard-hitting message from Thelin as the Swede aims to get the maximum out of his starting team and substitutes.

It is a stance which is paying off as red-hot Aberdeen are making waves in Scottish football with a 15-game unbeaten start to the season – with 14 wins.

During the phenomenal run, Thelin has not shied away from switching his team and tactics early in a game.

He has made half-time substitutions in back-to-back games against Dundee United (1-0 win) and Celtic (2-2).

The half-time substitutions were pivotal to turning the games in Aberdeen’s favour.

Morris was introduced at the break in the New Firm derby against United  and played a key role in securing a vital win.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
The winger said: “The gaffer always says whoever starts the game, you’re not going to finish.

“So we are all ready to make our impact.

“Different people are impacting the games every week.

“Thankfully against Dundee United I was able to come on and make an impact.

“It was great to get the win – it’s not the first time we’ve done it that way, but we’re getting used to it.

“We are digging in and have the spirit where we believe it will come at some point if we keep doing what we are doing.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Another sell-out at ‘rocking’ Pittodrie

Morris has been rejuvenated under the management of Thelin this season.

The winger has suffered two serious hamstring injuries, one to each leg, since signing for the Dons from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2022.

Morris started the opening game of the season, and Thelin’s first as Aberdeen manager, in a 3-0 win at Queen of the South.

It was Morris’ first appearance since February – and he pitched in with an assist.

Under Thelin, the winger has started seven games this season with a further seven appearances off the bench.

Morris is in contention to start against Rangers in a crunch home Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Pittodrie is a sell-out for the visit of Rangers as the Reds aim to continue their phenomenal start to the season.

It is the third successive game at Pittodrie which has sold-out following capacity crowds for the visits of Dundee United and Hearts.

Aberdeen supporters greeted Thelin’s team with a huge tifo in the Richard Donald stand prior to kick-off against Dundee United.

Morris feels the Red Army are the 12th man, driving the Dons on.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s great to see Pittodrie rocking like that with a sell-out crowd.

“Maybe the supporters don’t even realise just how much they benefit us.

“They’re being the 12th man for us in these games and we are loving it.”

Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
‘Everyone is making an impact’

Summer signing Peter Ambrose grabbed the dramatic late winner for Aberdeen just two minutes after coming off the bench.

It was Ambrose’s second goal of the season – and his first in the Premiership.

Striker Ambrose signed for Aberdeen from Hungarian side Újpest for an undisclosed fee.

Ambrose was secured on a three-year contract, with the club holding an option for a fourth season.

The 22-year-old has yet to start for Aberdeen this term, but has made 12 appearances off the bench.

Morris said: “I was buzzing for Peter.

“He’s not had as much game time as he would have wanted.

“But we’ve got everyone stepping up.

“Every week someone else is impacting the game for us – Ante (Palaversa) scores the winner one week (3-2 win v Hearts), Kevin Nisbet the other week (1-0 win against Ross County) and then against United it was Peter.

“Everyone is chipping in and making a big impact.”

Conversation