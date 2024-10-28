Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a game

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has revealed boss Jimmy Thelin tells every starting player they are unlikely to finish the game.

That is the hard-hitting message from Thelin as the Swede aims to get the maximum out of his starting team and substitutes.

It is a stance which is paying off as red-hot Aberdeen are making waves in Scottish football with a 15-game unbeaten start to the season – with 14 wins.

During the phenomenal run, Thelin has not shied away from switching his team and tactics early in a game.

He has made half-time substitutions in back-to-back games against Dundee United (1-0 win) and Celtic (2-2).

The half-time substitutions were pivotal to turning the games in Aberdeen’s favour.

Morris was introduced at the break in the New Firm derby against United and played a key role in securing a vital win.

The winger said: “The gaffer always says whoever starts the game, you’re not going to finish.

“So we are all ready to make our impact.

“Different people are impacting the games every week.

“Thankfully against Dundee United I was able to come on and make an impact.

“It was great to get the win – it’s not the first time we’ve done it that way, but we’re getting used to it.

“We are digging in and have the spirit where we believe it will come at some point if we keep doing what we are doing.”

Another sell-out at ‘rocking’ Pittodrie

Morris has been rejuvenated under the management of Thelin this season.

The winger has suffered two serious hamstring injuries, one to each leg, since signing for the Dons from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2022.

Morris started the opening game of the season, and Thelin’s first as Aberdeen manager, in a 3-0 win at Queen of the South.

It was Morris’ first appearance since February – and he pitched in with an assist.

Under Thelin, the winger has started seven games this season with a further seven appearances off the bench.

Morris is in contention to start against Rangers in a crunch home Premiership clash on Wednesday.

Pittodrie is a sell-out for the visit of Rangers as the Reds aim to continue their phenomenal start to the season.

It is the third successive game at Pittodrie which has sold-out following capacity crowds for the visits of Dundee United and Hearts.

Aberdeen supporters greeted Thelin’s team with a huge tifo in the Richard Donald stand prior to kick-off against Dundee United.

Morris feels the Red Army are the 12th man, driving the Dons on.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s great to see Pittodrie rocking like that with a sell-out crowd.

“Maybe the supporters don’t even realise just how much they benefit us.

“They’re being the 12th man for us in these games and we are loving it.”

‘Everyone is making an impact’

Summer signing Peter Ambrose grabbed the dramatic late winner for Aberdeen just two minutes after coming off the bench.

It was Ambrose’s second goal of the season – and his first in the Premiership.

Striker Ambrose signed for Aberdeen from Hungarian side Újpest for an undisclosed fee.

Ambrose was secured on a three-year contract, with the club holding an option for a fourth season.

The 22-year-old has yet to start for Aberdeen this term, but has made 12 appearances off the bench.

Morris said: “I was buzzing for Peter.

“He’s not had as much game time as he would have wanted.

“But we’ve got everyone stepping up.

“Every week someone else is impacting the game for us – Ante (Palaversa) scores the winner one week (3-2 win v Hearts), Kevin Nisbet the other week (1-0 win against Ross County) and then against United it was Peter.

“Everyone is chipping in and making a big impact.”