Santa, elves, choirs and whisky: Inverness’ Victorian Market gets ready for Christmas

What's happening in the Victorian Market this Christmas?

By John Ross
Market assistant manager Donald Hunter in the decorated food hall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Victorian Market in Inverness is preparing to unwrap a number of gifts for shoppers leading up to Christmas.

Choirs, kids’ activities, the chance to buy a limited edition whisky and of course Santa will be among the attractions coming in December.

Since re-opening in 2022 following a major £1.6 million revamp, the market’s food and drink hall has become a magnet for local shoppers and visitors.

Numbers coming in the doors of the historic arcade have risen more than ten-fold, with daily footfall reaching 10,000 a day in the summer.

Market decorations are up

Preparing for the Christmas rush, the market’s decorations went up this week, including around its historic Academy Street entrance.

The design is the work of Stephen Seedhouse, from Prime Events Management, who has previously worked with Harvey Nichols.

He said it is a great honour to have been asked to decorate the Victorian Market for a second time.

The Christmas lights have now been installed in the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From December 1 choirs will be performing in the arcade, with hopes that it will be a daily event Monday to Friday until Christmas.

Santa’s Sitting Room is being set up in the community space where children can get their photo taken with the man himself.

Live music, which has become a feature of weekend at the market, will be extended from the middle of December.

In collaboration with Eden Court Theatre, there will be events to promote the panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

This will include ticket giveaways for the show which runs at the theatre from December 4 to January 5.

A chance to buy a one-off whisky

And with Inverness BID the Elf on the Shelf feature will return.

This sees Santa’s little helpers hidden in shop windows for kids to find and fill in an entry form to win a chance of a prize.

During December a special stall in the market will be selling 300 individually-numbered bottles of new single malt. It is being produced ahead of the opening of the refurbished Inverness Castle next year.

The limited-edition whisky will go on sale in the market

Called Seanchaidh, or storyteller, the bespoke dram honours the Highland tradition of storytelling which is a feature of the new-look attraction.

MSP Fergus Ewing is co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project Delivery Group.

He said: “Seanchaidh is a true celebration of Highland culture and storytelling.

“It captures the essence of our region’s rich heritage in every bottle, offering a taste of the Highlands that’s both unique and memorable.”

A special place at Christmas

Market manager Cameron Macfarlane said: “Without a doubt the Victorian Market is a special place at Christmas.

“Making it as attractive as possible for shoppers keeps people in the city centre and helps businesses.

The Victorian Market ready for Christmas. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But for us it’s mostly about providing free entertainment for kids which also helps parents, particularly in these tough times, so we are trying to do as much as we can.”

Conversation