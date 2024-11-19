Thieves used wheelie bin to carry booze after Inverness football club robbery

Detectives are investigating after thieves used a wheelie bin to transport stolen booze from an Inverness football club.

On Sunday, November 17, three male suspects broke into Clachnacuddin Football Club on Wyvis Place.

The trio approached the stadium between 3am and 4am from the direction of Kilmuir Road.

They proceeded to break into the lounge bar, and the men then stole a large quantity of alcohol.

Following the break-in, shortly before 4am, the males returned along Kilmuir Road in possession of bags which they were struggling to carry.

One of the suspects is known to have used a wheelie bin to carry items from Benula Road onto Telford Road.

Detectives appeal for CCTV footage

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the suspects or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the suspects to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1296 of November 17.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.