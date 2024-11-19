Ross County’s Dylan Smith remains on radar of boss Don Cowie after shining for Scotland under-19s and Arbroath

Boss Don Cowie says Scotland under-19 defender Dylan Smith remains firmly in his plans while impressing on loan at League One side Arbroath.

The 18-year-old centre-half has made six appearances for the Gayfield team, who moved level with leaders Kelty Hearts at the weekend by beating Cove Rangers 2-1.

Smith, who has been away on international duty with Scotland under-19s, played just one League Cup tie for County this season before the decision was made to send him on loan to Arbroath, but he remains a regular face at the Global Energy Stadium.

Cowie said: “It is a great loan move at Arbroath, where Dylan is experiencing first-team football regularly.

“Right now, he needs that to help keep him developing. To have the Scotland accolade on the side is just brilliant for him.

“He is still here a couple of days a week, training with the first-team and still very much part of Ross County and then he goes away and play for Arbroath.

“He’s had a really big impact down there, playing in a slightly different position at right-back.

“He is quick to tell me he had an assist at the weekend. I’m delighted for him – he has a real spring in his step.”

Henderson impressing at Ayr United

Another player out on loan from County is winger Jay Henderson, who is flourishing at Championship promotion contenders Ayr United.

He’s scored eight times for Scott Brown’s Honest Men, including a penalty in their 3-2 weekend win against Queen’s Park.

Cowie explained that the former St Mirren starlet, who was on loan at ICT in 2023, is also being tracked – and impressing.

He said: “You get a lot of footage and Ayr have been live quite a few times as well.

“Jay had a really frustrating year last year and came to us on the back of a really good loan spell at Inverness.

“He got used to playing every week and when he came here he didn’t get that.

“I felt in the summer, as he did, it was important for him to get back to enjoying football and playing every week.

“That’s exactly what he is doing at a top team in the Championship. He is having a massive impact there and I see he is now taking the penalties, which shows how much he is growing in influence there.

“I’m delighted to see that and long may it continue.”

Decision time in January for Cowie

Cowie said the loanees will return to the fold only when he believes there’s a chance they can push for the first-team.

He added: “Whether it is Jay or Dylan – any loan player – when you reach January you look at it and decide what you think is best for the individual.

“If we were to take Jay back, we’re taking him back to have a real impact and play. The last thing you want is to take someone back and not give them football, creating more frustration.

“We’re always evaluating the squad and players out on loan, then closer to the time we’ll make a decision as to what’s best.”

