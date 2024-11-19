Ross County’s Dylan Smith remains on radar of boss Don Cowie after shining for Scotland under-19s and Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Dylan Smith remains on radar of boss Don Cowie after shining for Scotland under-19s and Arbroath

The County defender, along with winger Jay Henderson, are being monitored by the Staggies manager.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Boss Don Cowie says Scotland under-19 defender Dylan Smith remains firmly in his plans while impressing on loan at League One side Arbroath.

The 18-year-old centre-half has made six appearances for the Gayfield team, who moved level with leaders Kelty Hearts at the weekend by beating Cove Rangers 2-1.

Smith, who has been away on international duty with Scotland under-19s, played just one League Cup tie for County this season before the decision was made to send him on loan to Arbroath, but he remains a regular face at the Global Energy Stadium.

Cowie said: “It is a great loan move at Arbroath, where Dylan is experiencing first-team football regularly.

“Right now, he needs that to help keep him developing. To have the Scotland accolade on the side is just brilliant for him.

“He is still here a couple of days a week, training with the first-team and still very much part of Ross County and then he goes away and play for Arbroath.

“He’s had a really big impact down there, playing in a slightly different position at right-back.

“He is quick to tell me he had an assist at the weekend. I’m delighted for him – he has a real spring in his step.”

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Henderson impressing at Ayr United

Another player out on loan from County is winger Jay Henderson, who is flourishing at Championship promotion contenders Ayr United.

He’s scored eight times for Scott Brown’s Honest Men, including a penalty in their 3-2 weekend win against Queen’s Park.

Cowie explained that the former St Mirren starlet, who was on loan at ICT in 2023, is also being tracked – and impressing.

He said: “You get a lot of footage and Ayr have been live quite a few times as well.

“Jay had a really frustrating year last year and came to us on the back of a really good loan spell at Inverness.

“He got used to playing every week and when he came here he didn’t get that.

“I felt in the summer, as he did, it was important for him to get back to enjoying football and playing every week.

“That’s exactly what he is doing at a top team in the Championship. He is having a massive impact there and I see he is now taking the penalties, which shows how much he is growing in influence there.

“I’m delighted to see that and long may it continue.”

Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County winger Jay Henderson. Image: SNS

Decision time in January for Cowie

Cowie said the loanees will return to the fold only when he believes there’s a chance they can push for the first-team.

He added: “Whether it is Jay or Dylan – any loan player – when you reach January you look at it and decide what you think is best for the individual.

“If we were to take Jay back, we’re taking him back to have a real impact and play. The last thing you want is to take someone back and not give them football, creating more frustration.

“We’re always evaluating the squad and players out on loan, then closer to the time we’ll make a decision as to what’s best.”

