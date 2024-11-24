Inverness Gallery: Best pictures as hundreds gather for Inverness Christmas lights switch-on Hundreds of Invernessians and visitors gathered at Falcon Square for the lighting of the Highland Hospice Christmas tree. Hundreds gathered for the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Jasperimage By Alberto Lejarraga November 24 2024, 8:48 pm November 24 2024, 8:48 pm Share Gallery: Best pictures as hundreds gather for Inverness Christmas lights switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6635624/inverness-christmas-lights-switch-on-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of locals and visitors from across the Highlands gathered for the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on today. Crowds of Highland residents flocked to Falcon Square for the annual tradition. Dressed in their most festive attire, attendees enjoyed a 30-minute entertainment programme prior to the switch-on. It included a fantastic performance by Ness Factor winner Kay-Lisa Davidson. At 4:30pm, the audience was wowed when Santa lit up the beautiful Highland Hospice tree. The charity also switched on all Christmas lights across the city centre, officially kicking off the festive season in the Highland capital. Our photographer Brian Smith captured the best moments of the bright night in Inverness. Best pictures of the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on Ness Factor winner Kay-Lisa Davidson put on a great performance. Image: Jasperimage The lighting of the Highland Hospice tree has become an annual tradition. Image: Jasperimage Santa lit up the tree. Image: Jasperimage People wore Christmassy attires. Image: Jasperimage Kids loved the switch-on. Image: Jasperimage Families loved the event. Image: Jasperimage Many kids were seen on their parents’ shoulders. Image: Jasperimage There are now lights across the city centre. Image: Jasperimage The switch-on took place at 4:30pm. Image: Jasperimage Hundreds of locals gathered on Falcon Square. Image: Jasperimage The Christmas lights switch-on was a success. Image: Jasperimage People started coming before the event’s kick off at 4pm. Image: Jasperimage Visitors from over the Highlands came to see the Inverness switch-on.
