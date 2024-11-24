Gallery: Best pictures as hundreds gather for Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Best pictures as hundreds gather for Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of Invernessians and visitors gathered at Falcon Square for the lighting of the Highland Hospice Christmas tree.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Hundreds of locals and visitors from across the Highlands gathered for the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on today.

Crowds of Highland residents flocked to Falcon Square for the annual tradition.

Dressed in their most festive attire, attendees enjoyed a 30-minute entertainment programme prior to the switch-on.

It included a fantastic performance by Ness Factor winner Kay-Lisa Davidson.

At 4:30pm, the audience was wowed when Santa lit up the beautiful Highland Hospice tree.

The charity also switched on all Christmas lights across the city centre, officially kicking off the festive season in the Highland capital.

Our photographer Brian Smith captured the best moments of the bright night in Inverness.

Best pictures of the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Ness Factor winner Kay-Lisa Davidson put on a great performance. Image: Jasperimage
The lighting of the Highland Hospice tree has become an annual tradition. Image: Jasperimage
Santa lit up the tree. Image: Jasperimage
People wore Christmassy attires. Image: Jasperimage
Kids loved the switch-on. Image: Jasperimage
Families loved the event. Image: Jasperimage
Many kids were seen on their parents’ shoulders. Image: Jasperimage
There are now lights across the city centre. Image: Jasperimage
The switch-on took place at 4:30pm. Image: Jasperimage
Hundreds of locals gathered on Falcon Square. Image: Jasperimage
The Christmas lights switch-on was a success. Image: Jasperimage
People started coming before the event’s kick off at 4pm. Image: Jasperimage
Visitors from over the Highlands came to see the Inverness switch-on. 

Conversation