Gallery: Best pictures as hundreds gather for Inverness Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of locals and visitors from across the Highlands gathered for the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on today.

Crowds of Highland residents flocked to Falcon Square for the annual tradition.

Dressed in their most festive attire, attendees enjoyed a 30-minute entertainment programme prior to the switch-on.

It included a fantastic performance by Ness Factor winner Kay-Lisa Davidson.

At 4:30pm, the audience was wowed when Santa lit up the beautiful Highland Hospice tree.

The charity also switched on all Christmas lights across the city centre, officially kicking off the festive season in the Highland capital.

Our photographer Brian Smith captured the best moments of the bright night in Inverness.

Best pictures of the Inverness Christmas lights switch-on