Don Cowie’s praise for ‘ill’ Ross County goalie Jack Hamilton after heroics in Celtic loss – as Staggies fear long Ross Laidlaw lay-off

Ross County boss Don Cowie praised keeper Jack Hamilton for recovering from illness to step in and prevent Celtic inflicting further damage on his team.

Hamilton had not even trained with the Dingwall squad in the build-up to Saturday’s Premiership showdown at Parkhead.

However, a knee injury suffered by number one Ross Laidlaw on the stroke of half-time meant 30-year-old Hamilton had to be pitched in.

It had already been a torrid first half for Laidlaw as goals from Liam Scales, Luke McCowan, Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah had the champions and unbeaten leaders 5-0 up and in cruise control.

Hamilton, though, whose only two appearances since signing this summer came in League Cup group tie wins in July, stood up to the challenge.

County’s record defeat was as a Highland League club – when they lost 7-0 at Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup tie in 1962.

But saves from Hamilton, particularly from Alex Valle and Idah, ensured the scoreline didn’t hit that figure.

Hamilton only arrived in Glasgow on match-day

Cowie was quick to highlight the efforts of the ex-Hearts, Morton and Livingston shot-stopper.

He said: “It was an excellent performance. Jack had not been with the group for the past two or three days, he had been ill, so he only came straight to the ground on Saturday.

“He wasn’t in the hotel on Friday night, he wasn’t there for a pre-match. He just came to meet us because he had been feeling unwell.

“He had to be thrown in that situation. Great credit to him – I thought he performed very well.”

Had Hamilton not put himself forward for squad selection against Celtic, 20-year-old Logan Ross would have been next in line, having not yet played first the first-team.

Cowie said: “Logan has been at the club for a number of years and progressing really well, but he’s never played at this level on this occasion.

“That’s why it was important to have Jack available, and he put himself out there to be ready.”

Anxious wait for Laidlaw’s knee scan

Laidlaw, who has played 18 times this term, was injured when he bravely went into a challenge, trying to prevent relentless Celtic making it six.

Cowie is keeping his fingers crossed for positive news.

He added: “Ross is going to need a scan on his knee.

“He’s maybe opened up his MCL (medial collateral ligament) , so we’ll see the extent of that.

“It just compounded a disappointing day for us really.”

Focus turns to home clash with ‘Gers

Eighth-placed County are now preparing for Sunday lunchtime’s home fixture against Rangers – who are chasing down second-placed Aberdeen.

Cowie’s Staggies posted the Dingwall club’s first-ever win over Rangers in a 3-2 thriller last season, but were thumped 6-0 when the teams met at Hampden in the league in August.

The County manager insists their strong home results, where 12 of their 15 points have been banked, gives them reason to believe they can get a positive result.

He said: “We have had a really good run at home, our performance levels have been really strong and it’s another week, it’s another game.

“We’ve got experience of doing well at home in the last eight or nine months and that gives us real belief every time we play in Dingwall.”

Striker Brown, 17, nets first pro deal

Meanwhile, County forward Calum Brown has signed his first professional contract with the Premiership club, which lasts until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 17-year-old, who has been with the club since under-12s, enjoyed a loan spell at Forres Mechanics, and is currently on loan to North Caledonian League outfit Invergordon.

Staggies academy manager Gary Warren said: “Calum started his Ross County journey at the age of six and has worked extremely hard, especially over the last six months, to earn his first professional contract.

“He must now work hard and continue his development in order to work his way into Don’s plans and to earn a place in the first-team.

“Credit goes to Calum for the way he has applied himself in training and games, and his development within the adult game this season, which has seen him score 16 goals already in a short spell with Invergordon.”

