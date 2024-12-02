Inverness family woke in the night after ‘Mercedes smashed into garden wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness family woke in the night after ‘Mercedes smashed into garden wall’

The driver 'sped off' leaving behind the destruction and the car's badge.

By Alberto Lejarraga
wall smashed
The wall was completely smashed, damaging the car parked outside. Image: Fynlay Keenan

An Inverness family was awakened by a car smashing into their front garden wall.

Police are looking for the driver who crashed against a wall and damaged a car at a property on Harrowden Road around 11:30pm on Saturday, November 30.

Martin Keenan told the Press and Journal his daughter was shaken by a “loud bang noise”.

He said: “I was at home sleeping and my daughter heard a loud bang noise.

“She looked down the window and saw a car had smashed into the wall.

“Then, they turned down and sped down the road.”

Mercedes driver smashes Inverness home wall and runs away

The 46-year-old dad explained that the wall collapsed and hit his son’s car, causing severe damage to it.

“The car has several scratches and has a huge hole on the side,” he said.

wall smashed
The wall of the front yard was completely smashed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Keenan added that they knew it was a Mercedes because the brand’s badge was left at the scene.

He is hopeful that police will find the driver as he claims there is CCTV “everywhere” on both sides of the road.

Driver fled the scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Saturday, November 30, 2024, we received a report of a car colliding with a wall on Harrowden Road in Inverness.

wall smashed
Mr Keenan hopes the driver who smashed his wall will be caught soon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“The driver failed to stop at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”

