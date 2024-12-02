Inverness family woke in the night after ‘Mercedes smashed into garden wall’

An Inverness family was awakened by a car smashing into their front garden wall.

Police are looking for the driver who crashed against a wall and damaged a car at a property on Harrowden Road around 11:30pm on Saturday, November 30.

Martin Keenan told the Press and Journal his daughter was shaken by a “loud bang noise”.

He said: “I was at home sleeping and my daughter heard a loud bang noise.

“She looked down the window and saw a car had smashed into the wall.

“Then, they turned down and sped down the road.”

Mercedes driver smashes Inverness home wall and runs away

The 46-year-old dad explained that the wall collapsed and hit his son’s car, causing severe damage to it.

“The car has several scratches and has a huge hole on the side,” he said.

Mr Keenan added that they knew it was a Mercedes because the brand’s badge was left at the scene.

He is hopeful that police will find the driver as he claims there is CCTV “everywhere” on both sides of the road.

Driver fled the scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Saturday, November 30, 2024, we received a report of a car colliding with a wall on Harrowden Road in Inverness.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”