Aberdeen fan view: Lamenting draws in Edinburgh is a sign of swift progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Lamenting draws in Edinburgh is a sign of swift progress

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts with his teammates. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts with his teammates. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Selecting the subjects to adorn an official club calendar is risky business. Ins and outs happen so quickly at football clubs, it is a fool’s errand to speculate whose faces fans will want to see a year down the line when they flip the final leaf.

Hat tip to Aberdeen, then. At time of printing, it would have seemed rather optimistic to imagine that Dandies would spend the month of Christmas gazing upon their team’s two top scorers when they elected to fit Ester Sokler and Pape Habib Gueye to the page. Definitely a better job was done at the year’s end than its start.

And as that calendar reaches its expiry, the Dons can find some comfort to salve any disappointment at leaving Edinburgh this week with only two points, having been in good positions to have made it six.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

For while it remains 2024, we can still say that it was only last year that Aberdeen faced the exact same pair of league fixtures, and were on the receiving end of a record-breaking battering.

Though the unexpected depth of their opponents’ struggles is as significant a factor as Aberdeen’s own qualities, to be at the stage of lamenting draws in the capital – particularly at Tynecastle, where pickings have been vanishingly slim – is swift progress.

Especially with so many changes made to the starting line-up from Tuesday: plenty of compelling material for this year’s calendar compilers.

The Reds remain more than 20 points clear of both Edinburgh sides – Hearts already would require to gain a full point per game to reel them in by season’s end – and, for the moment at least, have been able to recalibrate their own targets to focus on other rivals.

Wins come in many different shapes; not all register as such on the table.

Conversation