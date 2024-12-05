Home Bargains close to securing new Inverness superstore as Highland Council recommends approving its plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Home Bargains close to securing new Inverness superstore as Highland Council recommends approving its plan

The retailer is hoping to open a branch in Stratton, where a number of new houses have been built.

By Stuart Findlay
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson

Home Bargains is on the brink of securing planning permission for a new store on the east side of Inverness.

The variety chain is hoping to build its new shop in Stratton, on land between Smithton and the new Culloden West housing development.

Applicant TJ Morris – the company that owns Home Bargains – held two public consultations last year to gauge local opinion.

And its prospects of succeeding with the proposal have been given a huge boost after Highland Council’s planning department recommended its approval.

The decision of whether to approve or reject it will ultimately be made by the council’s south planning applications committee at a meeting on December 10.

Objections made over Home Bargains’ Inverness plan

The retail unit would be a substantial size, around 35,000 sq ft.

It would also include a garden centre and a cafe.

There will also be a large area for allotments which would be transferred to the council and then let to a community group.

The application has attracted a significant number of letters of support and objection.

There have been 139 in total, with 112 in support, 26 objecting and one neither supporting nor objecting.

The concerns among the objectors include:

  • an increase in noise, pollution and litter
  • traffic congestion
  • a reduction in privacy for nearby houses
  • the development is less than two miles away from a major retail park
  • that the community needs services like schools, doctors and dentists – rather than a chain store

Christina and Michael Wood, who live in nearby Sinclair Park, Smithton, are among those who have objected.

In a statement, they said: “Everyone [we] have spoken to in our street is horrified at this proposal.

“The loss of green space is appalling . Plans viewed before showed this proposed area to be of ‘mixed use’ which showed green space.

“A massive Home Bargains over our garden fences is not conducive to enjoying ‘green space’.

“We desperately hope that these plans will be rejected.”

New Home Bargains store in Inverness would provide ‘substantial economic benefits’

Information provided by planning firm Iceni on TJ Morris’s behalf said that the proposal would create 40 jobs and provide an investment of £6m.

A statement from Iceni said: “The addition of a Home Bargains retail store, ancillary cafe and community allotments to Stratton promises substantial economic benefits.

“[It] injects vitality into the local economy by creating employment opportunities and drawing shoppers from neighbouring areas, thus stimulating spending.

The new shops would be between new houses at Culloden West and Sinclair Park in Smithton. Image: Google

“Meanwhile, the community allotments encourage self-sufficiency, potentially reducing food expenses for residents and fostering a sense of community cohesion.”

There are a large number of letters of support for an application like this.

Many of them have been written identically and include a sign-off from Fergus Johnston from Spaces.

Dozens of them say: “The new development should be approved because good quality and value for money retail options are scarce in this area.

“A new store to serve the surrounding area is very much needed.”

Are there other Home Bargains shops in Inverness?

Home Bargains already has an Inverness store at the Rose Street retail park.

It is also poised to snap up the space recently left behind by the closure of Wickes on Longman Road.

The first Home Bargains shop opened in 1976.

Since then, it has grown into a major chain with more than 500 stores.

Its turnover in 2021-2022 was £3.4 billion.

The Rose Street retail park in Inverness. Image: Jenni Gee/DC Thomson

The Stratton area of Inverness is also growing.

Numerous new homes have been been built along either side of Barn Church Road in the last few years.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is ultimately hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation