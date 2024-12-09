Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher sends message to fans after comeback stunner at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher sends message to fans after comeback stunner at Montrose

Kellacher said he hopes his side's third straight League One win has Highlanders supporters smiling once more in the final weeks of what has been a torrid 2024.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher points to his players from the sidelines.
Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher hopes his team’s stunning 3-2 comeback win at Montrose put smiles back on fans’ faces.

Inverness roared back from 2-0 down in the final quarter of the League One match to win thanks to goals from Luis Longstaff and a late brace from Paul Allan.

The administration-hit club remain ninth in the table, but have Annan Athletic above them in their sights.

Paul Allan struck twice to seal a stunning 3-2 victory for Inverness at Montrose. Image: SNS.

The stunning victory at windy Links Park in front of a vocal away support made it three successive league wins, after beating Cove and Alloa Athletic last month.

Fans deserve ‘a little bit of happiness’

While the financial future of the club remains uncertain, Kellacher is doing all he can to ensure the most torrid of years ends on a high note.

He said: “Since I’ve taken on the role, I can’t honestly thank the fans enough, and that’s the same message from the players.

“Our fans come to all these grounds, and back us at home, too, and wins like Saturday are for them, because they deserve that little bit of happiness and to put smiles on their faces.

“They came out again and backed us on what was a horrible day weather-wise, but we played the conditions well, while also getting the ball down and playing.

“I’m just delighted for the supporters and everybody at the club because they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get it right.”

Caley Thistle must maintain form

Inverness are now six points clear of basement side Dumbarton, who were also hit with a 15-point punishment for going into administration.

ICT are vitally now just eight points adrift of Annan, with a game in hand away to Queen of the South to come in January.

Caley Thistle's Luis Longstaff and Arbroath's Brynn Sinclair compete for the ball during the teams' meeting in October at Gayfield, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Angus team.
Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff and Arbroath’s Brynn Sinclair during the teams’ meeting in October at Gayfield, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Angus team. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Kellacher said: “It’s so important that we build momentum and that’s what the boys are doing.

“We just need to keep chipping away. We’re not looking at other results in the table, we’re just focusing on ourselves and that’s all we can do.

“We’ll keep doing what we do best, which is trying to win games of football and work hard – hopefully that takes us in the right direction.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher passes on instructions to his team from the sidelines.
Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com.

Montrose keeper had busy afternoon

Montrose goalkeeper Cammy Gill was Saturday’s man of the match as he pulled off a string of saves against a team who had 13 shots on target in comparison to the Angus side’s two, which they scored from.

Kellacher felt Gill’s award at full-time spoke volumes about his side’s front-foot performance.

He added: “Cammy pulled off some unbelievable saves and he probably deserved to be man of the match – although I’d give it to every one of my boys. They were terrific.”

Arbroath visit the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday before Kellacher’s team hit the road to leaders Stenhousemuir on December 21.

