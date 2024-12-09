Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher sends message to fans after comeback stunner at Montrose

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher hopes his team’s stunning 3-2 comeback win at Montrose put smiles back on fans’ faces.

Inverness roared back from 2-0 down in the final quarter of the League One match to win thanks to goals from Luis Longstaff and a late brace from Paul Allan.

The administration-hit club remain ninth in the table, but have Annan Athletic above them in their sights.

The stunning victory at windy Links Park in front of a vocal away support made it three successive league wins, after beating Cove and Alloa Athletic last month.

Fans deserve ‘a little bit of happiness’

While the financial future of the club remains uncertain, Kellacher is doing all he can to ensure the most torrid of years ends on a high note.

He said: “Since I’ve taken on the role, I can’t honestly thank the fans enough, and that’s the same message from the players.

“Our fans come to all these grounds, and back us at home, too, and wins like Saturday are for them, because they deserve that little bit of happiness and to put smiles on their faces.

“They came out again and backed us on what was a horrible day weather-wise, but we played the conditions well, while also getting the ball down and playing.

“I’m just delighted for the supporters and everybody at the club because they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get it right.”

Caley Thistle must maintain form

Inverness are now six points clear of basement side Dumbarton, who were also hit with a 15-point punishment for going into administration.

ICT are vitally now just eight points adrift of Annan, with a game in hand away to Queen of the South to come in January.

Kellacher said: “It’s so important that we build momentum and that’s what the boys are doing.

“We just need to keep chipping away. We’re not looking at other results in the table, we’re just focusing on ourselves and that’s all we can do.

“We’ll keep doing what we do best, which is trying to win games of football and work hard – hopefully that takes us in the right direction.”

Montrose keeper had busy afternoon

Montrose goalkeeper Cammy Gill was Saturday’s man of the match as he pulled off a string of saves against a team who had 13 shots on target in comparison to the Angus side’s two, which they scored from.

Kellacher felt Gill’s award at full-time spoke volumes about his side’s front-foot performance.

He added: “Cammy pulled off some unbelievable saves and he probably deserved to be man of the match – although I’d give it to every one of my boys. They were terrific.”

Arbroath visit the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday before Kellacher’s team hit the road to leaders Stenhousemuir on December 21.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.