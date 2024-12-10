Official closing date for Inverness Dobbies store confirmed

An official closing date for the Dobbies store in Inverness has now been announced.

The major retailer revealed in October that its garden centre in the Highland Capital would be one of the 17 to close down.

Dobbies bosses argued the decision would help return the “business to profitability” after being hit by “uneconomical rent costs.”

The closure means the loss of 33 jobs, as there are six full-time and 27 part-time employees at the store.

Inverness Dobbies to close down before Christmas

The company previously announced that its Inverness store would likely close before the end of 2024.

Now, Dobbies has announced the popular garden centre will close before Christmas.

The store will shut down for good on Saturday, December 23.

A Dobbies spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have worked constructively with landlords on the Restructuring Plan (RP).

“The approval of the RP means we can now be focused on the future, building a strong platform for a return to sustainable profitability in our stores across the UK.

“Thank you to all our colleagues, customers and suppliers who supported us during this process.”

