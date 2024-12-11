Inverness star Karen Gillan gives birth to her first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness star Karen Gillan gives birth to her first child

The 37-year-old was spotted pushing a grey stroller in Los Angeles on Monday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Karen Gillian showing pregnancy
Karen Gillan first revealed her pregnancy in September. Image: Canadian Press/Shutterstock

Inverness-born Hollywood actress Karen Gillan has given birth to her first child.

The Hollywood star, who rose to fame after giving life to Amy Pond in Doctor Who, was spotted pushing a grey stroller in Los Angeles on Monday, December 9.

The 37-year-old was pictured enjoying a sunshine walk with husband Nick Kocher.

The Highlander revealed her pregnancy in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She wowed the crowd as she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

In 2018, she revealed her desire to have children.

She then said: “I definitely want them, it’s going to be hilarious.

“I think I would be a good mum.”

Inverness actress Karen Gillan welcomes first child

The Invernessian attended the former Kinmylies Primary School and Charleston Academy before moving to Edinburgh as a teen to pursue her acting career.

Karen first became well-known for her role as Amy Pond in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013.

She made her transition to Hollywood in 2013 when she starred as Kaylie Russell in the horror film Oculus.

Karen Gillan in Aberdeen Comic Con
Karen Gillan, who just gave birth to her first child, photographed during the Aberdeen Comic Con in March 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Inverness-born became a worldwide sensation after her portrayal of Nebula in the Marvel film series Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.

She was also internationally praised for her performance as Ruby Roundhouse in the action films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level

 

Conversation