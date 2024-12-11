Inverness star Karen Gillan gives birth to her first child

Inverness-born Hollywood actress Karen Gillan has given birth to her first child.

The Hollywood star, who rose to fame after giving life to Amy Pond in Doctor Who, was spotted pushing a grey stroller in Los Angeles on Monday, December 9.

The 37-year-old was pictured enjoying a sunshine walk with husband Nick Kocher.

The Highlander revealed her pregnancy in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She wowed the crowd as she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

In 2018, she revealed her desire to have children.

She then said: “I definitely want them, it’s going to be hilarious.

“I think I would be a good mum.”

The Invernessian attended the former Kinmylies Primary School and Charleston Academy before moving to Edinburgh as a teen to pursue her acting career.

Karen first became well-known for her role as Amy Pond in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013.

She made her transition to Hollywood in 2013 when she starred as Kaylie Russell in the horror film Oculus.

The Inverness-born became a worldwide sensation after her portrayal of Nebula in the Marvel film series Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.

She was also internationally praised for her performance as Ruby Roundhouse in the action films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level