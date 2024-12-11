Row as Aberdeen SNP councillor is accused of calling rival ‘f***ing pathetic’ in water cooler jibe

An SNP councillor could face a standards probe amid claims he hurled foul-mouthed abuse at a political rival during a break from a meeting.

Derek Davidson, who was elected to represent Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee in 2022, is said to have accosted Labour rival M Tauqeer Malik today.

The alleged remark came amid tense talks at Aberdeen Town House.

Mr Malik claims that, as he went to get some water during a break, taxi driver Mr Davidson approached him and told him he was “f***ing pathetic”.

Mr Davidson denies the claim, telling The Press and Journal that he “does not swear”.

But he could now be facing a standards probe as Mr Malik mulls over his next move.

Why did SNP’s Derek Davidson allegedly swear at Labour leader?

Today’s full council meeting began with an hour-long debate over the minutes of the previous two summits involving all members.

There was some disagreement over SNP members “mimmicking the hand gestures” of Labour’s Deena Tissera during talks over controversial city centre bus gates.

These exchanges ran on for some time, with a brief recess being called to allow the local politicians involved some time to cool down.

It was during this break that the alleged remark was made.

Were there any eye witnesses?

One elected member told us they saw the Labour and SNP pair “gesticulating” at one another at the water cooler, while another sitting nearby confirmed hearing the word “pathetic” but not the disputed F-bomb.

It’s understood that, at this point, the council’s top official defused matters.

Chief executive Angela Scott was later praised by Mr Malik for her handling of the situation.

After the meeting resumed, a rattled Mr Malik invited Mr Davidson the opportunity to stand up and repeat what he had just said at the water cooler.

He told the chamber: “He used language I would not repeat here… I would never use this language.”

But Mr Davidson opted against setting the record straight in public.

Does bad blood go back some time?

Independent councillor and former lord provost Barney Crockett stood up during the meeting after witnessing the spat.

And he suggested this was not the first time Mr Davidson had “vociferously” challenged the Labour leader outwith the realms of political debate.

He said: “I witnessed there a fairly angry exchange between Mr Davidson and Mr Malik…

“And I heard that Councillor Davidson had been vociferously challenging Mr Malik after the last council meeting.

“I also saw a comment from Councillor Davidson on social media about Mr Malik that I thought was rather extreme.”

Mr Crockett continued: “Can I first of all say to Councillor Davidson he is a councillor in this chamber, he has every right to make comments within certain rules…

“But he’s fairly keen to make fairly extreme comments about Councillor Malik.”

He also invited the Garthdee representative to “stand up and repeat the language he used when Councillor Malik was getting water there”.

‘It felt like he challenged me for nothing’

Sheltering from the winter chill outside the Town House at lunchtime, Mr Malik told us his version of events.

He said: “Today I was just going to get water and he approached me and made the remark.

“The people elected me, so I asked him to explain why I am ‘f***ing pathetic’ as he said. It felt like he challenged me for nothing.

“If Mr Davidson thinks I am not fit to be a councillor then he should stand up in the chamber and say why.

“He was given the opportunity to stand up and repeat what he said, but never took it.”

Mr Malik said he would discuss with his party whether to launch any sort of complaint to the Standards Commission watchdog group.

“I’m doing my job, I am speaking up for the citizens of Aberdeen,” he added.

What does Aberdeen councillor Derek Davidson say?

Derek Davidson denied using foul language.

Speaking after the meeting, he told Original 106 that he “doesn’t swear”.

Mr Davidson said: “I said the debate was very childish.

“That’s what I said, I didn’t swear. As a rule, I don’t swear.

“If that’s what he is saying then I hope he reports it, because that’s never something I would say to somebody.”

And Mr Davidson took aim at the “toxic” atmosphere in the chambers, claiming it is “very embarrassing”.

He added: “I took this job for one reason – to try and help the citizens of Aberdeen.

“But it’s like being back in the playground again, it really is.”

Despite some councillors wearing festive jumpers for the final meeting of the year, there was little in the way of Christmas spirit on display.

Tempers flared once again towards the end of the five-hour session.

Chief executive Angela Scott, whose intervention in the arguing is thought to be her first since 2015, refused to comment on the out of control meeting.

She referred The Press and Journal to the council’s media office.

SNP councillor booted from group over ‘racist’ attack on Labour rival

The Derek Davidson accusation is not the first time an Aberdeen SNP councillor has come under criticism for the way they have addressed an opponent.

The incident comes months after Kairin van Sweeden was booted from the SNP for calling Labour’s Deena Tissera a “New Scot” in a speech later judged to have breached the code of conduct.

Ms Tissera said Kairin van Sweeden’s comment made her feel like an outsider.

