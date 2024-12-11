Row as Aberdeen SNP councillor is accused of calling rival ‘f***ing pathetic’ in water cooler jibe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Row as Aberdeen SNP councillor is accused of calling rival ‘f***ing pathetic’ in water cooler jibe

The alleged remark is said to have been made amid talks at the council's Town House - but accused party Derek Davidson insists he "does not swear".

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeen councillor Derek Davidson.
Aberdeen councillor Derek Davidson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An SNP councillor could face a standards probe amid claims he hurled foul-mouthed abuse at a political rival during a break from a meeting.

Derek Davidson, who was elected to represent Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee in 2022, is said to have accosted Labour rival M Tauqeer Malik today.

The alleged remark came amid tense talks at Aberdeen Town House.

Mr Malik claims that, as he went to get some water during a break, taxi driver Mr Davidson approached him and told him he was “f***ing pathetic”.

Mr Davidson denies the claim, telling The Press and Journal that he “does not swear”.

But he could now be facing a standards probe as Mr Malik mulls over his next move.

Derek Davidson as he was elected to Aberdeen City Council in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Why did SNP’s Derek Davidson allegedly swear at Labour leader?

Today’s full council meeting began with an hour-long debate over the minutes of the previous two summits involving all members.

There was some disagreement over SNP members “mimmicking the hand gestures” of Labour’s Deena Tissera during talks over controversial city centre bus gates.

These exchanges ran on for some time, with a brief recess being called to allow the local politicians involved some time to cool down.

It was during this break that the alleged remark was made.

M. Tauqeer Malik leaning against a hedge.
Mr Malik in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Were there any eye witnesses?

One elected member told us they saw the Labour and SNP pair “gesticulating” at one another at the water cooler, while another sitting nearby confirmed hearing the word “pathetic” but not the disputed F-bomb.

It’s understood that, at this point, the council’s top official defused matters.

Chief executive Angela Scott was later praised by Mr Malik for her handling of the situation.

Chief executive Angela Scott has been tasked with bringing everyone involved in the Aberdeen bus gate debate to the table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After the meeting resumed, a rattled Mr Malik invited Mr Davidson the opportunity to stand up and repeat what he had just said at the water cooler.

He told the chamber: “He used language I would not repeat here… I would never use this language.”

But Mr Davidson opted against setting the record straight in public.

Does bad blood go back some time?

Independent councillor and former lord provost Barney Crockett stood up during the meeting after witnessing the spat.

And he suggested this was not the first time Mr Davidson had “vociferously” challenged the Labour leader outwith the realms of political debate.

He said: “I witnessed there a fairly angry exchange between Mr Davidson and Mr Malik…

“And I heard that Councillor Davidson had been vociferously challenging Mr Malik after the last council meeting.

“I also saw a comment from Councillor Davidson on social media about Mr Malik that I thought was rather extreme.”

Former Labour councillor Barney Crockett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Crockett continued: “Can I first of all say to Councillor Davidson he is a councillor in this chamber, he has every right to make comments within certain rules…

“But he’s fairly keen to make fairly extreme comments about Councillor Malik.”

He also invited the Garthdee representative to “stand up and repeat the language he used when Councillor Malik was getting water there”.

‘It felt like he challenged me for nothing’

Sheltering from the winter chill outside the Town House at lunchtime, Mr Malik told us his version of events.

He said: “Today I was just going to get water and he approached me and made the remark.

“The people elected me, so I asked him to explain why I am ‘f***ing pathetic’ as he said. It felt like he challenged me for nothing.

“If Mr Davidson thinks I am not fit to be a councillor then he should stand up in the chamber and say why.

“He was given the opportunity to stand up and repeat what he said, but never took it.”

Audit, scrutiny and risk convener M Tauqeer Malik is wanting Audit Scotland to look at the Aberdeen library and pool closures. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Malik said he would discuss with his party whether to launch any sort of complaint to the Standards Commission watchdog group.

“I’m doing my job, I am speaking up for the citizens of Aberdeen,” he added.

What does Aberdeen councillor Derek Davidson say?

Derek Davidson denied using foul language.

Speaking after the meeting, he told Original 106 that he “doesn’t swear”.

Mr Davidson said: “I said the debate was very childish.

“That’s what I said, I didn’t swear. As a rule, I don’t swear.

“If that’s what he is saying then I hope he reports it, because that’s never something I would say to somebody.”

Derek Davidson in the Aberdeen council chambers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And Mr Davidson took aim at the “toxic” atmosphere in the chambers, claiming it is “very embarrassing”.

He added: “I took this job for one reason – to try and help the citizens of Aberdeen.

“But it’s like being back in the playground again, it really is.”

Councillor Ross Grant to the right of the rear Labour bench in the Aberdeen City Council chamber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Labour bench in the Aberdeen City Council chamber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite some councillors wearing festive jumpers for the final meeting of the year, there was little in the way of Christmas spirit on display.

Tempers flared once again towards the end of the five-hour session.

Chief executive Angela Scott, whose intervention in the arguing is thought to be her first since 2015, refused to comment on the out of control meeting.

She referred The Press and Journal to the council’s media office.

SNP councillor booted from group over ‘racist’ attack on Labour rival

The Derek Davidson accusation is not the first time an Aberdeen SNP councillor has come under criticism for the way they have addressed an opponent.

The incident comes months after Kairin van Sweeden was booted from the SNP for calling Labour’s Deena Tissera a “New Scot” in a speech later judged to have breached the code of conduct.

Ms Tissera said Kairin van Sweeden’s comment made her feel like an outsider.

