Hunt for Inverness thief who stole bag from hotel receptionist and ‘tried to buy McDonald’s’

Police are looking for a thief who stole from an Inverness hotel worker.

Columba Hotel receptionist Jaymie-Leigh Garside told The P&J a man stole her Harris Tweed Islander bag when she stepped away to go to the toilet on Wednesday, December 11.

She described the situation as a “nightmare”, as the bag contained her purse, credit card, car keys, phone and watch chargers as well as medication.

“The bag itself was quite sentimental as it was a birthday gift from my partner Alex for my 25th, which was three weeks ago,” she explained.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Wednesday, 11 December, we received a report of the theft of a bag from a premises on Ness Walk.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2904 of December 11, 2024.”

Inverness Columba Hotel theft investigation

CCTV footage shows the man believed to be involved with the theft at the hotel’s reception.

Ms Garside said: “We’ve got a camera facing the reception.

“I had stepped away two minutes before to go to the bathroom. He spotted my bag in reception, let himself in and ran out.

“He was trying to look for an opportunity to steal it, he did not even speak to me.

“I wonder if he was maybe watching out for me to leave.”

She explained that the thief used one of her cards to order something online for £15.

The receptionist added: “I froze it straight away but he kept trying to buy more stuff.

“He tried to buy a McDonald’s as well.”