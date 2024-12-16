Hunt for Inverness thief who stole bag from hotel receptionist and ‘tried to buy McDonald’s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for Inverness thief who stole bag from hotel receptionist and ‘tried to buy McDonald’s’

Jaymie-Leigh Garside shared CCTV images of the man believed to be the thief.

By Alberto Lejarraga
An image of the man believed to be involved at Inverness Columba Hotel. Image: Jaymie-Leigh Garside.
Police are looking for a thief who stole from an Inverness hotel worker.

Columba Hotel receptionist Jaymie-Leigh Garside told The P&J a man stole her Harris Tweed Islander bag when she stepped away to go to the toilet on Wednesday, December 11.

She described the situation as a “nightmare”, as the bag contained her purse, credit card, car keys, phone and watch chargers as well as medication.

“The bag itself was quite sentimental as it was a birthday gift from my partner Alex for my 25th, which was three weeks ago,” she explained.

Jaymie and her Harris Tweed bag
A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Wednesday, 11 December, we received a report of the theft of a bag from a premises on Ness Walk.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2904 of December 11, 2024.”

Jaymie and her boyfriend together
Ms Garside said the bag was a bag from her boyfriend Alex for her 25th birthday. Image: Simon Jolly Photography

Inverness Columba Hotel theft investigation

CCTV footage shows the man believed to be involved with the theft at the hotel’s reception.

Ms Garside said: “We’ve got a camera facing the reception.

“I had stepped away two minutes before to go to the bathroom. He spotted my bag in reception, let himself in and ran out.

“He was trying to look for an opportunity to steal it, he did not even speak to me.

“I wonder if he was maybe watching out for me to leave.”

She explained that the thief used one of her cards to order something online for £15.

The receptionist added: “I froze it straight away but he kept trying to buy more stuff.

“He tried to buy a McDonald’s as well.”