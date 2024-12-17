Inverness couple selling £3 million home won in £10 prize draw

An Inverness family are set to make millions after choosing to sell the luxury £3 million Surrey home they won in a £10 prize draw.

The Reid family’s lives changed forever this year after walking away with the keys to a six-bedroom bungalow.

Rachael Reid was lost for words after discovering she had won the jackpot prize in one of Omaze’s Million Pound House Draws.

The mother-of-three walked away with the keys to the multi-million-pound property and £100,000 in the bank after bidding just £10 in the charity prize draw.

Now, the couple have opted to stay in the Highlands and put it up for sale.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home comes complete with its own private pool, sauna and gym.

It has hit the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

Rachael Reid to sell luxury home to stay on Scottish soil

Speaking about their decision, Rachael said it was the love they have for their lives in the Scottish Highlands that prompted them to sell their slice of Surrey heaven.

Cashing in their nearly £3 million sum, the couple hope to buy or build their dream home close to family and friends.

House changed lives of Inverness prizewinner

She said: “We’ve really enjoyed spending time at the house – it’s been magical and the whole family has loved it. All the locals have been lovely and welcoming – it’s a fantastic area.

“We could stay here for years and never worry about costs – but we love where we live now.

“We’ve decided to sell up and cash in. We can buy an amazing house a bit closer to all our family and friends in Scotland.

“The money from the sale will change everything for the entire family – it’s just incredible.”

