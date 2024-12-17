Inverness couple selling £3 million home won in £10 prize draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness couple selling £3 million home won in £10 prize draw

The Reid family have put the house on the market because they want to stay in the Highlands.

By Michelle Henderson
Rachael and Darren Reid, hold a bottle of champagne and key on the grounds of £3 million Surrey Home,
Rachael and Darren Reid, have opted to put their luxury Surrey property up for sale with hopes of buying or building their dream home close to family and friends. Image: Omaze.

An Inverness family are set to make millions after choosing to sell the luxury £3 million Surrey home they won in a £10 prize draw.

The Reid family’s lives changed forever this year after walking away with the keys to a six-bedroom bungalow.

Rachael Reid was lost for words after discovering she had won the jackpot prize in one of Omaze’s Million Pound House Draws.

The mother-of-three walked away with the keys to the multi-million-pound property and £100,000 in the bank after bidding just £10 in the charity prize draw.

Open plan kitchen, diner and lounge with large patio doors.
The kitchen and diner. Image: Omaze.

Now, the couple have opted to stay in the Highlands and put it up for sale.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home comes complete with its own private pool, sauna and gym.

It has hit the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

Rachael Reid to sell luxury home to stay on Scottish soil

Speaking about their decision, Rachael said it was the love they have for their lives in the Scottish Highlands that prompted them to sell their slice of Surrey heaven.

Cashing in their nearly £3 million sum, the couple hope to buy or build their dream home close to family and friends.

White facade of Surrey home with large gravel driveway and landscaping.
The 1.4-acre property is just three and a half miles southeast of Farnham. Image: Savills.

House changed lives of Inverness prizewinner

She said: “We’ve really enjoyed spending time at the house – it’s been magical and the whole family has loved it. All the locals have been lovely and welcoming – it’s a fantastic area.

“We could stay here for years and never worry about costs – but we love where we live now.

“We’ve decided to sell up and cash in. We can buy an amazing house a bit closer to all our family and friends in Scotland.

“The money from the sale will change everything for the entire family – it’s just incredible.”

You can read all about the house they won here.

Conversation