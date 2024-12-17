Inverness Velocity Cafe staff who lost jobs announce bid to ‘save and revive’ business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness Velocity Cafe staff who lost jobs announce bid to ‘save and revive’ business

The popular Crown Avenue spot closed to customers this month, leaving workers unemployed during the festive season.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue facae of Velocity Cafe on the corner of a street in the city's crown area.
Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop closed to customers this month. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Staff who lost their jobs when an Inverness cafe closed after 12 years of trade have come together to try and revive the business.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop shut to customers this month after legal proceedings were lodged to liquidate the Crown Avenue eatery – leaving staff unemployed during the festive season.

Seven days on, members of the cafe’s management team have launched a bid to save the city centre establishment from demise.

They have launched a £40,000 crowdfunder to help fund the venture and make their dreams a reality.

Founders, River Elliott, dressed in black with blonde hair, and Rebecca MacKintosh, dressed in black and brown with light hair, talk to camera within velocity cafe.
River Elliott and Rebecca MacKintosh have unveiled their plans on social media. Image: Roots Cafe.

Hopes for revival of Velocity Cafe

Once thought of as a must-visit spot in Inverness, staff are hoping they can revive the vegetarian cafe’s reputation but under the new name, Roots Cafe.

They hope to open early next year.

In a short video and post shared on the cafe’s new social media account, River Elliott and Rebecca MacKintosh – who are behind the venture – said they hope a “new and exciting cafe” can open where Velocity once stood, with the community at the heart of the project.

They wrote: “Velocity Cafe closed at no fault of the staff running it, and all of us lost our jobs very quickly.

“In the aftermath, some of the management team has gathered together to preserve what we loved about the cafe and make it our own.

“We loved Velocity, its ethos and its customers, and we need your help to reopen its doors.

“We felt such pride in our work and what we achieved, and we don’t want it to end.”

Velocity Cafe and Bike Shop has closed on Crown Avenue. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

River added: “We met here working together almost four years ago and we would love to keep our roots here, delivering great coffee and delicious vegetarian food.

“We hope to keep the cafe community centred with a great eco-centred ethos and a micro bakery within as well.”

Rebecca said the sum would help “buy the assets, refurbish the cafe and cover all the costs.”

‘Help us save the workplace we loved and the cafe you loved’

The pair said they aim to make significant changes to the existing cafe, adding a second toilet and relocating and expanding the kitchen within a larger space.

They hope the move will create more seating, while maintaining the signature long community table.

Distance shot of the blue facade of Velocity Cafe on a street corner.
Velocity’s Cafe was widely regarded as a must-visit spot in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The pair added: “We know that Velocity’s business model worked. Our turnover was good, and we believe we provided something that Inverness doesn’t have elsewhere – a fully vegetarian cafe with a unique menu and different flavours from across the world.

“We also know we were loved locally and internationally. Lots of our lovely regulars have reached out to us to ask if they can help us in any way, and here we are now – please help us save the place we all loved.”

Conversation