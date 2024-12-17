5 destinations Loganair could fly to from Aberdeen as expansion plans announced

Loganair currently offers flights to nine destinations from Aberdeen Airport – with the potential for more to be added in the future.

Known as “Scotland’s Airline,” the carrier recently announced plans to expand its routes from the Dyce airport. This comes after a strong financial performance, with pre-tax profits of £6.9 million for the year ending March 31, 2024, alongside a £264 million turnover.

Loganair’s CEO, Luke Farajallah, highlighted that Aberdeen has played a “huge part” in the company’s success and confirmed that it is “highly likely” new commercial routes will be introduced in the near future.

Currently, the Paisley-based airline operates flights from Aberdeen to Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Esbjerg (Denmark), Kirkwall, Manchester, Norwich, and Sumburgh.

The Press and Journal has compiled a list of seven potential new destinations Loganair could add to their schedule from Aberdeen. These are based on other locations the airline serves from various airports across Scotland and the UK.

City of Derry

Current flights from Glasgow and London Heathrow

Northern Ireland’s second city, Derry (or Londonderry) has reinvented itself as a cultural hub on the River Foyle.

The city’s reputation has transformed so much that it was the inaugural UK City of Culture, and a direct flight from Aberdeen would make it the perfect place for a city break.

Attractions include the famous Derry city walls, Free Derry Corner (“You Are Now Entering Free Derry”, the Peace Bridge and the Derry Girls mural.

Outside of the city, attractions include Unesco World Heritage Site Giant’s Causeway – 40 miles away – and the beauty of County Donegal.

Isle 0f Man

Current flights from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London City, London Heathrow and Manchester

Located in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, the British crown dependency is becoming a popular tourist destination for its stunning scenery and clear skies. It also has Unesco biosphere reserve status.

Home of the Bee Gees, fans can see a statue of the “Stayin’ Alive” brothers on Douglas (Isle of Man’s capital city) promenade, while the island is also home to the annual Isle of Man TT motorcycle racing (one of the most dangerous in the world).

Visitors can take a train up Snaefell – the island’s highest mountain – where on a clear day England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are visible.

Liverpool

Current flights from Isle of Man

Although there is a direct Loganair flight from the north-east to Liverpool’s north-west neighbour, Manchester, there is not one to Merseyside.

Home of The Beatles – the city’s airport is named after the late John Lennon – the Unesco City of Music is the birthplace of Merseybeat and the famous Cavern Club, which is associated with the Scouse rockers.

It is also home to spectacular architecture, including Royal Albert Dock and the Royal Liver Building, and one of the world’s most successful football teams, Liverpool FC, as well as rivals Everton.

London City

Current flights from from Isle of Man

Although there are flights from Aberdeen to London Heathrow (British Airways), as well as Gatwick and Luton (both easyJet), a direct Loganair flight into the UK capital’s most central airport would be a massive boost for north-east passengers.

Located at the Royal Docks in Newham, the airport is situated only seven miles from the City of London (Square Mile) and four miles from Canary Wharf, making it ideal for business passengers.

This is compared to 19 miles and 22 miles from Heathrow to these destinations, as well as 50 miles and 47 miles for Gatwick, and 34 miles and 54 miles from Luton.

Newcastle

Current flights from Exeter, Southampton and Stavanger (Norway)

Seasonal: Bergen (Norway) and Newquay

Famous for its nightlife and friendly faces, a direct flight from the north-east of Scotland to its English counterpart would open up the Tyneside city as an option for a quick getaway, as well as a connecting point to fly Emirates to Dubai.

It is currently a 285-mile – over five hour – drive from Aberdeen to Newcastle, while the fastest train between both is just under four hours.

The city itself has an array of impressive shops and architecture, a Chinatown and people can view the multiple bridges across the River Tyne from the Quayside, while if football is your thing, no visit to Newcastle is complete without a visit to St James’ Park.

Loganair has been contacted for comment to find out more about its expansion plans.

