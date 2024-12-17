5 destinations Loganair could fly to from Aberdeen as expansion plans announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

5 destinations Loganair could fly to from Aberdeen as expansion plans announced

The airline currently flies to nine locations from the Granite City.

Loganair plane at Aberdeen Airport.
Loganair already flies to nine destinations from Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Loganair currently offers flights to nine destinations from Aberdeen Airport – with the potential for more to be added in the future.

Known as “Scotland’s Airline,” the carrier recently announced plans to expand its routes from the Dyce airport. This comes after a strong financial performance, with pre-tax profits of £6.9 million for the year ending March 31, 2024, alongside a £264 million turnover.

Loganair’s CEO, Luke Farajallah, highlighted that Aberdeen has played a “huge part” in the company’s success and confirmed that it is “highly likely” new commercial routes will be introduced in the near future.

Luke Farajallah.
Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah is confident of securing new routes from Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership.

Currently, the Paisley-based airline operates flights from Aberdeen to Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Esbjerg (Denmark), Kirkwall, Manchester, Norwich, and Sumburgh.

The Press and Journal has compiled a list of seven potential new destinations Loganair could add to their schedule from Aberdeen. These are based on other locations the airline serves from various airports across Scotland and the UK.

City of Derry

Current flights from Glasgow and London Heathrow

Peace Bridge, Derry.
Derry is a vibrant city. Image: VisitDerry.

Northern Ireland’s second city, Derry (or Londonderry) has reinvented itself as a cultural hub on the River Foyle.

The city’s reputation has transformed so much that it was the inaugural UK City of Culture, and a direct flight from Aberdeen would make it the perfect place for a city break.

Attractions include the famous Derry city walls, Free Derry Corner (“You Are Now Entering Free Derry”, the Peace Bridge and the Derry Girls mural.

Outside of the city, attractions include Unesco World Heritage Site Giant’s Causeway – 40 miles away – and the beauty of County Donegal.

Isle 0f Man

Current flights from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London City, London Heathrow and Manchester

Douglas promenade.
The Isle of Man is located in the Irish Sea. Image: Visit IOM.

Located in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, the British crown dependency is becoming a popular tourist destination for its stunning scenery and clear skies. It also has Unesco biosphere reserve status.

Home of the Bee Gees, fans can see a statue of the “Stayin’ Alive” brothers on Douglas (Isle of Man’s capital city) promenade, while the island is also home to the annual Isle of Man TT motorcycle racing (one of the most dangerous in the world).

Visitors can take a train up Snaefell – the island’s highest mountain – where on a clear day England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are visible.

Liverpool

Current flights from Isle of Man

Liverpool.
Liverpool is home to stunning architecture, including the Royal Liver Building.

Although there is a direct Loganair flight from the north-east to Liverpool’s north-west neighbour, Manchester, there is not one to Merseyside.

Home of The Beatles – the city’s airport is named after the late John Lennon – the Unesco City of Music is the birthplace of Merseybeat and the famous Cavern Club, which is associated with the Scouse rockers.

It is also home to spectacular architecture, including Royal Albert Dock and the Royal Liver Building, and one of the world’s most successful football teams, Liverpool FC, as well as rivals Everton.

London City

Current flights from from Isle of Man

London City Airport.
London City Airport is the closest airport to central London. Image: London City Airport.

Although there are flights from Aberdeen to London Heathrow (British Airways), as well as Gatwick and Luton (both easyJet), a direct Loganair flight into the UK capital’s most central airport would be a massive boost for north-east passengers.

Located at the Royal Docks in Newham, the airport is situated only seven miles from the City of London (Square Mile) and four miles from Canary Wharf, making it ideal for business passengers.

This is compared to 19 miles and 22 miles from Heathrow to these destinations, as well as 50 miles and 47 miles for Gatwick, and 34 miles and 54 miles from Luton.

Newcastle

Current flights from Exeter, Southampton and Stavanger (Norway)
Seasonal: Bergen (Norway) and Newquay

Newcastle.
Newcastle is located in the north-east of England. Image: Newcastle City Council.

Famous for its nightlife and friendly faces, a direct flight from the north-east of Scotland to its English counterpart would open up the Tyneside city as an option for a quick getaway, as well as a connecting point to fly Emirates to Dubai.

It is currently a 285-mile – over five hour – drive from Aberdeen to Newcastle, while the fastest train between both is just under four hours.

The city itself has an array of impressive shops and architecture, a Chinatown and people can view the multiple bridges across the River Tyne from the Quayside, while if football is your thing, no visit to Newcastle is complete without a visit to St James’ Park.

Loganair has been contacted for comment to find out more about its expansion plans.

