Inverness dad-of-two dies after ‘courageous’ eight-year battle with brain tumour

An Inverness father-of-two has died following a “long and courageous” battle with a brain tumour.

Stewart Ross Bryson was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in 2016.

Following his diagnosis, the young dad joined the Brain Tumour Research charity to raise awareness of the condition.

Mr Bryson died peacefully in the care of the Highland Hospice on Friday, December 13.

He was 36.

Inverness dad passes away after long battle with brain tumour

Mr Bryson first discovered something was wrong with his health during an eye test in October 2014.

An MRI scan revealed six weeks later that he had a mass in his brain.

In 2015 he had an awake craniotomy, but surgeons were not able to remove all the low-grade tumour.

In 2016, a scan showed the tumour had grown so he underwent a second operation.

He was then diagnosed with GBM, the most aggressive type of brain cancer.

It did not stop him from spending quality time with his beloved family though, and growing it.

Two years after his second surgery, Mr Bryson and his wife Natalie welcomed their daughter Isla, followed by the birth of their son Finley 20 months later, the Ross-shire Journal reported.

Family tribute to Inverness brain tumour fighter Stewart Ross Bryson

Funeral directors William T. Fraser & Son shared Mr Bryson’s family tribute ahead of his funeral.

It reads: “With great sadness, Stewart Ross Bryson, aged 36, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, in the care of The Highland Hospice, after a long and courageous battle with a brain tumour.

“Dearly loved husband of Natalie, doting Daddy of Isla and Finley, well-loved son of Jane & Doug and Les & Sue, brother of Chris, loving son in law, brother-in-law and a special friend to many.

“There will be a short service at Inverness Crematorium on Monday, December 30 at 1pm.

“A celebration of Stewart’s life will then follow at Kingsmills hotel at 2.00pm. All warmly welcome.

“At Stewart’s request please do not wear black, dress casual. Family flowers only.”

Donations given at the service will be given to Brain Tumour Research and The Highland Hospice.