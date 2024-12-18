Inverness dad-of-two dies after ‘courageous’ eight-year battle with brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness dad-of-two dies after ‘courageous’ eight-year battle with brain tumour

Stewart Ross Bryson passed away peacefully in the care of the Highland Hospice last week at age 36.

Stewart Ross Bryson
Mr Bryson worked with Brain Tumour Research charity to raise awareness of the disease. Image: William T. Fraser & Son
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness father-of-two has died following a “long and courageous” battle with a brain tumour.

Stewart Ross Bryson was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in 2016.

Following his diagnosis, the young dad joined the Brain Tumour Research charity to raise awareness of the condition.

Mr Bryson died peacefully in the care of the Highland Hospice on Friday, December 13.

He was 36.

Inverness dad passes away after long battle with brain tumour

Mr Bryson first discovered something was wrong with his health during an eye test in October 2014.

An MRI scan revealed six weeks later that he had a mass in his brain.

In 2015 he had an awake craniotomy, but surgeons were not able to remove all the low-grade tumour.

In 2016, a scan showed the tumour had grown so he underwent a second operation.

Stewart Ross Bryson
Inverness dad Stewart Ross Bryson was diagnosed with GBM in 2016. Image: William T. Fraser & Son

He was then diagnosed with GBM, the most aggressive type of brain cancer.

It did not stop him from spending quality time with his beloved family though, and growing it.

Two years after his second surgery, Mr Bryson and his wife Natalie welcomed their daughter Isla, followed by the birth of their son Finley 20 months later, the Ross-shire Journal reported.

Family tribute to Inverness brain tumour fighter Stewart Ross Bryson

Funeral directors William T. Fraser & Son shared Mr Bryson’s family tribute ahead of his funeral.

It reads: “With great sadness, Stewart Ross Bryson, aged 36, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, in the care of The Highland Hospice, after a long and courageous battle with a brain tumour.

“Dearly loved husband of Natalie, doting Daddy of Isla and Finley, well-loved son of Jane & Doug and Les & Sue, brother of Chris, loving son in law, brother-in-law and a special friend to many.

“There will be a short service at Inverness Crematorium on Monday, December 30 at 1pm.

“A celebration of Stewart’s life will then follow at Kingsmills hotel at 2.00pm. All warmly welcome.

“At Stewart’s request please do not wear black, dress casual. Family flowers only.”

Donations given at the service will be given to Brain Tumour Research and The Highland Hospice.

