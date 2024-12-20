Door smashed during overnight incident at Inverness Aldi store

The main door of an Inverness supermarket has been smashed during an overnight incident.

Staff at Aldi’s Friars Bridge store turned up to work this morning to find a gaping hole in the store’s main door.

Pictures taken outside the store show one of the windows on the main sliding doors has been smashed.

The Inverness store is open to customers, however, measures have been put in place to protect public safety.

Barricades have been erected, blocking entry through the door, and directing shoppers via the exit door.

Police Scotland and Aldi have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

