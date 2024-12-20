Fire crews rush to extinguish late night Inverness house blaze

Fire crews have rushed to a late-night house blaze in the Hilton area of Inverness.

Fire crews could be seen working to extinguish the inferno which erupted in the Highland capital’s Evan Barron Road at around 8.35pm.

Four units, including a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus were in use, and firefighters remain on the scene.

The roof of the affected building has also collapsed after sustaining heavy damage following the fire.

Police officers are also in attendance where they have set up a large cordon, and are turning away passers-by for the time being.

Paramedics are also on the scene, but it currently unknown if anyone has been harmed at this time.

Police Scotland have been contacted about this incident.

