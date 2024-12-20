Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen on damaging flaw Aberdeen must eradicate to reignite their season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen on damaging flaw Aberdeen must eradicate to reignite their season

Midfielder Nilsen also explained the 'crazy' story of how he suffered a black eye at home on Thursday.

By Sean Wallace
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen directing hi team-mates.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen warns Aberdeen must eradicate the “chaotic” ends to games to reignite their Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen will bid to end a five-game winless slump when the host Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons twice blew a lead in time added on in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road last month.

Nilsen admits conceding a last-gasp leveller six minutes into time added on against Hibs was a hammer blow.

However, he reckons that pain had been coming for a while as Aberdeen have a tendency to suffer a chaotic finish to a game if they score late on to take the lead.

Straight-talking Norwegian Nilsen said this frailty was evident  – even during the Dons record breaking 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign with 10 wins.

And he says it is something Reds boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad have worked hard to fix.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (L) and Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen (C) during the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (L) and Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen (C) during the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Nilsen said: “Football is crazy and you have to know how to react and stay in the game until the final whistle.

“We have actually been a little bit chaotic near the end of matches when we’ve scored late on.

“If you see the minutes after scoring, it has been chaotic and other teams nearly scored against us during that time.

“It nearly happened against Motherwell at Pittodrie as we were all over the place and they nearly scored.

“It could be a lack of concentration in those moments and we can be more controlled in the future.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match against Queen's Park at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.

Frustration at late Easter Road goal

Aberdeen were left stunned in their previous meeting with Hibs in Edinburgh last month when they twice blew a lead late on.

The Reds were leading 2-1 after 90 minutes only for Hibs to level in the 92nd minute.

Aberdeen then looked to have nabbed a sensational late winner when Ester Sokler scored a sublime overhead kick in the 95th minute.

Yet, within a minute, Hibs floored the Dons with a last-gasp leveller.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris looks dejected at full-time in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris looks dejected at full-time in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS.

Nilsen said: “It was tough to take losing that goal so quickly after going into the lead late that night.

“We were really high after Ester scored, then what happened felt like a loss.

“The manager did a good job afterwards to make sure we focus on the right things.

“We didn’t play a very good match against Hibs and they made a number of good chances to score earlier.

“To be honest, it was a fair result overall, but it’s always hard when you lose such a late goal.

“I’ve had some late losses before in my career so I know you can have these sort of crazy games in football.”

Nilsen’s connection with passionate Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen boss Thelin signed Nilsen in a £300,000 transfer from Eliteserien club SK Brann during the summer transfer window.

The Dons tied Nilsen, 33, to a three-year-contract.

Nilsen turned his back on European action to sign for the Dons, as Brann were set to face Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The midfielder had previously played under Thelin at Elfsborg.

He captained Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight under Thelin in 2020 before moving to Beveren in Belgium.

Nilsen has made a major impact at Aberdeen, starting 21 games.

He is loving his time in the Granite City.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen pictured in front of the Aberdeen FC badge at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

Nilsen said: “As a kid I always dreamt about playing in this culture.

“The people in Aberdeen live through the football club and it amazing to see that passion for football.

“I get goosebumps when I talk about this, because football is a really important thing in my life.

“It is also important for many people here in Aberdeen.

“To feel that has been great.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.

Nilsen’s black eye ‘strange story’

Nilsen will take to the pitch at Pittodrie against Hibs sporting a black left eye.

He said: “It’s a crazy story actually – and I don’t know if you’ll believe me.

“But I was sitting on my sofa with my son (Bo) yesterday with him in front of me.

“He just suddenly jumped backwards and hit me and actually it blew up.”

Conversation