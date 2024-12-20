Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen on damaging flaw Aberdeen must eradicate to reignite their season

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen warns Aberdeen must eradicate the “chaotic” ends to games to reignite their Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen will bid to end a five-game winless slump when the host Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons twice blew a lead in time added on in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road last month.

Nilsen admits conceding a last-gasp leveller six minutes into time added on against Hibs was a hammer blow.

However, he reckons that pain had been coming for a while as Aberdeen have a tendency to suffer a chaotic finish to a game if they score late on to take the lead.

Straight-talking Norwegian Nilsen said this frailty was evident – even during the Dons record breaking 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign with 10 wins.

And he says it is something Reds boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad have worked hard to fix.

Nilsen said: “Football is crazy and you have to know how to react and stay in the game until the final whistle.

“We have actually been a little bit chaotic near the end of matches when we’ve scored late on.

“If you see the minutes after scoring, it has been chaotic and other teams nearly scored against us during that time.

“It nearly happened against Motherwell at Pittodrie as we were all over the place and they nearly scored.

“It could be a lack of concentration in those moments and we can be more controlled in the future.”

Frustration at late Easter Road goal

Aberdeen were left stunned in their previous meeting with Hibs in Edinburgh last month when they twice blew a lead late on.

The Reds were leading 2-1 after 90 minutes only for Hibs to level in the 92nd minute.

Aberdeen then looked to have nabbed a sensational late winner when Ester Sokler scored a sublime overhead kick in the 95th minute.

Yet, within a minute, Hibs floored the Dons with a last-gasp leveller.

Nilsen said: “It was tough to take losing that goal so quickly after going into the lead late that night.

“We were really high after Ester scored, then what happened felt like a loss.

“The manager did a good job afterwards to make sure we focus on the right things.

“We didn’t play a very good match against Hibs and they made a number of good chances to score earlier.

“To be honest, it was a fair result overall, but it’s always hard when you lose such a late goal.

“I’ve had some late losses before in my career so I know you can have these sort of crazy games in football.”

Nilsen’s connection with passionate Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen boss Thelin signed Nilsen in a £300,000 transfer from Eliteserien club SK Brann during the summer transfer window.

The Dons tied Nilsen, 33, to a three-year-contract.

Nilsen turned his back on European action to sign for the Dons, as Brann were set to face Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The midfielder had previously played under Thelin at Elfsborg.

He captained Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight under Thelin in 2020 before moving to Beveren in Belgium.

Nilsen has made a major impact at Aberdeen, starting 21 games.

He is loving his time in the Granite City.

Nilsen said: “As a kid I always dreamt about playing in this culture.

“The people in Aberdeen live through the football club and it amazing to see that passion for football.

“I get goosebumps when I talk about this, because football is a really important thing in my life.

“It is also important for many people here in Aberdeen.

“To feel that has been great.”

Nilsen’s black eye ‘strange story’

Nilsen will take to the pitch at Pittodrie against Hibs sporting a black left eye.

He said: “It’s a crazy story actually – and I don’t know if you’ll believe me.

“But I was sitting on my sofa with my son (Bo) yesterday with him in front of me.

“He just suddenly jumped backwards and hit me and actually it blew up.”