Police confirm Inverness house was deliberately torched weeks before it was to be sold at auction

Police have confirmed that an Inverness house was deliberately torched weeks before it was due to be sold at auction.

Firefighters spent three hours fully extinguishing the blaze, which broke out at an empty end terrace property on Evan Barron Road in Hilton at around 8.30pm.

The fire is now being treated as wilful by Police Scotland, who say “inquiries are ongoing”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four units and a height appliance to the scene, in which crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but no one was injured.

It’s believed this is the second time the Evan Barron Road property has been the subject of a fire.

Emergency services were called to a blaze in September 2022, later deemed suspicious by police.

Fire-hit home was set for sale

The three-bedroom home had been due to go to auction in February for a guide price of £50,000.

The low price was due to existing fire damage, which rendered it “uninhabitable and unsafe for internal viewing”.

The online listing, which hasn’t been updated since the latest fire, described it as a “fantastic end-terraced development conveniently located in a popular residential area” near the city centre.

Photos showed the garden full of waste, with the windows boarded up. Inside, thick black soot covers the walls and ceilings.

Fire being treated as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Friday, December 20, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in the Evan Barron Road area of Inverness.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.”

Auction House Scotland, who are selling the house, has been asked for comment.