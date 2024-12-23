Police confirm Inverness house was deliberately torched weeks before it was to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Police confirm Inverness house was deliberately torched weeks before it was to be sold at auction

The home was set to go under the hammer before a second devastating blaze.

Inverness house fire.
The house was severely damaged in the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Police have confirmed that an Inverness house was deliberately torched weeks before it was due to be sold at auction.

Firefighters spent three hours fully extinguishing the blaze, which broke out at an empty end terrace property on Evan Barron Road in Hilton at around 8.30pm.

The fire is now being treated as wilful by Police Scotland, who say “inquiries are ongoing”.

Inverness house fire.
The fire on Evan Barron Road. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.
Inverness house fire.
The house was lying empty when the fire took place. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four units and a height appliance to the scene, in which crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but no one was injured.

It’s believed this is the second time the Evan Barron Road property has been the subject of a fire.

Emergency services were called to a blaze in September 2022, later deemed suspicious by police.

Fire-hit home was set for sale

The three-bedroom home had been due to go to auction in February for a guide price of £50,000.

The low price was due to existing fire damage, which rendered it “uninhabitable and unsafe for internal viewing”.

The online listing, which hasn’t been updated since the latest fire, described it as a “fantastic end-terraced development conveniently located in a popular residential area” near the city centre.

Photos showed the garden full of waste, with the windows boarded up. Inside, thick black soot covers the walls and ceilings.

Fire being treated as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Friday, December 20, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in the Evan Barron Road area of Inverness.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.”

Auction House Scotland, who are selling the house, has been asked for comment.

Conversation