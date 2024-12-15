‘Unsafe’ Inverness home left ruined by fire up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Unsafe’ Inverness home left ruined by fire up for sale

The Hilton property is set to go to auction with a £50,000 guide price.

By Alberto Lejarraga
destroyed Inverness home
Inside the fire-damaged Inverness home. Image: Auction House Scotland

An “unsafe” Inverness home left ruined by fire has gone up for sale.

The end-terrace home was badly damaged in a “suspicious” blaze in 2022.

The property has remained in a dilapidated state since with the windows boarded up and the entrance to the house fenced off.

Now the home is being sold off with a guide price of £50,000.

That makes it the cheapest home for sale in Inverness and the fourth-cheapest across the Highlands, excluding land, according to Rightmove.

the home from outside
The home is in an “unsafe” condition. Image: Action House Scotland

However, buyers will need to spend significantly more than that to bring it back to a habitable condition.

Auction House Scotland, which is overseeing the sale, says the home is unsafe for internal inspection and as a result, there is no home report available.

It is currently “uninhabitable and unsafe for internal viewing” and an “extensive programme is work is required”.

Despite this, the fire-hit home is described as a “fantastic end-terraced development conveniently located in a popular residential area” near the city centre.

area of the property destroyed
One of the fire-damaged rooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
property destroyed
Extensive works are needed. Image: Auction House Scotland
back garden looking bad
The Inverness home cannot be viewed internally. Image: Auction House Scotland

Auction House Scotland says it expects “strong levels of demand” for the home.

The auctioneer says an early expression of interest is “essential”.

Similar homes in the area that have been upgraded have sold for more than £140,000, making this an “outstanding opportunity to add massive value and create a fabulous family home”.

The auction takes place on February 6 next year.

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal has taken a look at homes you can buy in Aberdeen for less than £40,000.

Conversation