‘Unsafe’ Inverness home left ruined by fire up for sale

An “unsafe” Inverness home left ruined by fire has gone up for sale.

The end-terrace home was badly damaged in a “suspicious” blaze in 2022.

The property has remained in a dilapidated state since with the windows boarded up and the entrance to the house fenced off.

Now the home is being sold off with a guide price of £50,000.

That makes it the cheapest home for sale in Inverness and the fourth-cheapest across the Highlands, excluding land, according to Rightmove.

However, buyers will need to spend significantly more than that to bring it back to a habitable condition.

Auction House Scotland, which is overseeing the sale, says the home is unsafe for internal inspection and as a result, there is no home report available.

It is currently “uninhabitable and unsafe for internal viewing” and an “extensive programme is work is required”.

Despite this, the fire-hit home is described as a “fantastic end-terraced development conveniently located in a popular residential area” near the city centre.

Auction House Scotland says it expects “strong levels of demand” for the home.

The auctioneer says an early expression of interest is “essential”.

Similar homes in the area that have been upgraded have sold for more than £140,000, making this an “outstanding opportunity to add massive value and create a fabulous family home”.

The auction takes place on February 6 next year.

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal has taken a look at homes you can buy in Aberdeen for less than £40,000.