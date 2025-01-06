Inshes roundabout: Will 2025 be the year this notorious Inverness bottleneck gets fixed?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – but it can be hard to remember that if you’re stuck behind the wheel in one of Inverness’s gridlocked supermarket car parks.

A trip to either of the city’s two biggest retail parks requires careful planning these days.

Time it badly and you’ll be stuck for ages.

You didn’t plan to crack into the big shop while still sitting in the driver’s seat, but needs must.

Inverness’s traffic network takes an extra hammering at this time of year as thousands descend on our shops and supermarkets to stock up.

We all know they’ll only be closed for a day or two. But we plough on with that end of days vibe regardless.

And recently, we’ve seen some horrendously bad congestion at the Inverness Shopping Park.

The worst roundabout in Inverness

That’s been down to some badly-timed roadworks on the nearby A96.

The combination of that and the Christmas rush has been a disaster for shoppers, with numerous online reports of people stuck in the car park for hours.

But the factors involved are obvious.

The roadworks are now finished and by Boxing Day, the risk of queues at that retail park will have dropped dramatically.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite the same story at the Inshes roundabout.

Yes, shoppers desperate to get their supplies from Tesco at Inshes Retail Park will put a massive strain on it.

But long after your halls are no longer decked, six directions of traffic will be lamenting their life choices while stuck in the junction’s gridlock.

There’s a reason that it was comfortably voted Inverness’s worst roundabout in our poll a year ago.

Will the Inshes roundabout get better?

If you’re a regular, you already know that.

And since it’s a good time of year for optimism, let’s talk about what’s going to change.

There is a plan in the pipeline to improve things.

It’s an application that’s currently working its way through Highland Council’s planning system.

An update was recently provided to the council’s economy and infrastructure committee.

It stated: “The design of the scheme has made progress.

“Key activities are ongoing, including 3D modelling, drainage design, flood risk

assessment, and an ecological survey with detailed reporting.

“These actions reflect our commitment to creating a well-planned and environmentally responsible project that meets the needs of the community.”

A Christmas miracle for Inverness

OK, so we know the council is already on record as stating the project won’t fix all the problems.

And although construction was scheduled to start in 2023, there wasn’t any mention of a new date in the latest update.

The project is tied with the A9/A96 link road plan, which also currently has no construction date.

But the plan to block off two of the roundabout’s six exits will ultimately lead to more consistent travel times.

And the latest investment for it in the council’s capital plan has been increased to £9.9m.

Will we see some serious work carried out in 2025? Hmm, maybe.

Even if we do, it will probably take a miracle for the Inshes roundabout to lose its tag as the city’s most hated.

But it’s the time of year for miracles – so you never know.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.