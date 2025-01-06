Inshes roundabout: Will 2025 be the year this notorious Inverness bottleneck gets fixed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inshes roundabout: Will 2025 be the year this notorious Inverness bottleneck gets fixed?

Millions have been set aside to fix the junction - but progress has been slow.

The Inshes junction. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – but it can be hard to remember that if you’re stuck behind the wheel in one of Inverness’s gridlocked supermarket car parks.

A trip to either of the city’s two biggest retail parks requires careful planning these days.

Time it badly and you’ll be stuck for ages.

You didn’t plan to crack into the big shop while still sitting in the driver’s seat, but needs must.

Inverness’s traffic network takes an extra hammering at this time of year as thousands descend on our shops and supermarkets to stock up.

We all know they’ll only be closed for a day or two. But we plough on with that end of days vibe regardless.

And recently, we’ve seen some horrendously bad congestion at the Inverness Shopping Park.

The worst roundabout in Inverness

That’s been down to some badly-timed roadworks on the nearby A96.

The combination of that and the Christmas rush has been a disaster for shoppers, with numerous online reports of people stuck in the car park for hours.

But the factors involved are obvious.

The roadworks are now finished and by Boxing Day, the risk of queues at that retail park will have dropped dramatically.

We’ve been waiting a long time for a revamp of the Inshes roundabout. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, it’s not quite the same story at the Inshes roundabout.

Yes, shoppers desperate to get their supplies from Tesco at Inshes Retail Park will put a massive strain on it.

But long after your halls are no longer decked, six directions of traffic will be lamenting their life choices while stuck in the junction’s gridlock.

There’s a reason that it was comfortably voted Inverness’s worst roundabout in our poll a year ago.

Will the Inshes roundabout get better?

If you’re a regular, you already know that.

And since it’s a good time of year for optimism, let’s talk about what’s going to change.

There is a plan in the pipeline to improve things.

It’s an application that’s currently working its way through Highland Council’s planning system.

An update was recently provided to the council’s economy and infrastructure committee.

It stated: “The design of the scheme has made progress.

“Key activities are ongoing, including 3D modelling, drainage design, flood risk
assessment, and an ecological survey with detailed reporting.

“These actions reflect our commitment to creating a well-planned and environmentally responsible project that meets the needs of the community.”

A Christmas miracle for Inverness

OK, so we know the council is already on record as stating the project won’t fix all the problems.

And although construction was scheduled to start in 2023, there wasn’t any mention of a new date in the latest update.

The project is tied with the A9/A96 link road plan, which also currently has no construction date.

An aerial view of the Inshes roundabout. Image: Highland Council

But the plan to block off two of the roundabout’s six exits will ultimately lead to more consistent travel times.

And the latest investment for it in the council’s capital plan has been increased to £9.9m.

Will we see some serious work carried out in 2025? Hmm, maybe.

Even if we do, it will probably take a miracle for the Inshes roundabout to lose its tag as the city’s most hated.

But it’s the time of year for miracles – so you never know.

