Charity cash stolen during break in at Inverness bakery on Christmas Day

A bakery in Inverness was broken into on Christmas Day with thieves stealing charity cash.

Several collection tins filled with money were taken from the bakery in Smithton Industrial Estate.

Police have not named the bakery.

However, it is understood to be Harry Gow’s.

Police believe the break-in happened around 4.45pm on Wednesday December 25.

Officers in Inverness are appealing for information, and calling on anyone with CCTV footage from the day.

Break-in on Christmas Day in Inverness

Detective Constable Christopher MacAuley said: We will be reviewing any relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious.

“Any small piece of information could assist our investigation so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1936 of 25 December 2024.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.