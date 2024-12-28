Snow blizzards and heavy rain forecast for Hogmanay as Met Office issues warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow blizzards and heavy rain forecast for Hogmanay as Met Office issues warning

The Met Office issued a warning today urging people to be prepared.

By Louise Glen
Snow blizzard warning for Hogmanay
Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and snow blizzards. Image: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for 48 hours of snow blizzards and heavy rain is set to hit those out celebrating the New Year across the north and north east.

Hogmanay party-goers in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Argyll and the Western Isles will face heavy rain and snow that may cause “significant disruption.”

Up to 14 cm of rain could fall in 24 hours, and due to the cold, it may turn into snow.

There are also strong winds predicted meaning the snow may turn to blizzard conditions.

‘Blizzard conditions are possible’

Snow has been forecast by the Met Office
Wintry weather will hit on December 30 and stay for Hogmanay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Met Office said communities in the far north may be cut off.

It also warns that homes and businesses could be flooded after the snow rapidly melts.

The warning comes into place on Monday December 30, and lasts until midnight on Hogmanay.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain will become persistent and widespread during Monday and Tuesday.

“Widespread totals of 50 to 70mm are possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100 to 140mm of rain, these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.

“North and east of (and including) Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 meters, with several cm accumulating at lower elevations away from windward coasts.

“As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.

“Strong winds may exacerbate impacts, particularly across the areas of Scotland affected by snow.

Adding: “Blizzard conditions are possible, especially over high ground and across much of Sutherland and Caithness.

“Powerline icing is possible where blizzard conditions occur.”

What should I do?

The spokesperson continued: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, check for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).”

 

 

