Snow blizzards and heavy rain forecast for Hogmanay as Met Office issues warning

A yellow weather warning for 48 hours of snow blizzards and heavy rain is set to hit those out celebrating the New Year across the north and north east.

Hogmanay party-goers in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Argyll and the Western Isles will face heavy rain and snow that may cause “significant disruption.”

Up to 14 cm of rain could fall in 24 hours, and due to the cold, it may turn into snow.

There are also strong winds predicted meaning the snow may turn to blizzard conditions.

‘Blizzard conditions are possible’

The Met Office said communities in the far north may be cut off.

It also warns that homes and businesses could be flooded after the snow rapidly melts.

The warning comes into place on Monday December 30, and lasts until midnight on Hogmanay.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain will become persistent and widespread during Monday and Tuesday.

“Widespread totals of 50 to 70mm are possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100 to 140mm of rain, these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.

“North and east of (and including) Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 meters, with several cm accumulating at lower elevations away from windward coasts.

“As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.

“Strong winds may exacerbate impacts, particularly across the areas of Scotland affected by snow.

Adding: “Blizzard conditions are possible, especially over high ground and across much of Sutherland and Caithness.

“Powerline icing is possible where blizzard conditions occur.”

What should I do?

The spokesperson continued: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, check for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).”