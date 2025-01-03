Inverness star Karen Gillan shares first photo of baby daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness star Karen Gillan shares first photo of baby daughter

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to Clementine in late 2024.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Karen Gillan holds baby Clementin
Karen Gillan has shared the first pictures of her baby girl Clementine. Image: Instagram

Inverness star Karen Gillan has shared the first picture of her new baby daughter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 37, took to Instagram to show the world Clementine.

The Jumanji and Doctor Who star wrote: “2024 – thank you for giving us Clementine.”

Karen Gillan holds baby Clementin
Hollywood star Karen Gillan holds her new baby girl Clementine. Image: Karen Gillan/ Instagram
Husband Nick Kocher holds daughter
Karen Gillan’s husband Nick Kocher holds their baby girl. Image: Karen Gillan/ Instagram
Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan and her husband Nick Kocher. Image: Karen Gillan/ Instagram

The first picture shows Karen, who went to Kinmylies Primary School and Charleston Academy, holding her little girl in her arms.

The second photo shows Atlanta-born husband Nick Kocher proudly holding his daughter.

A third caption shows the couple holding two mugs that read: “Best dad ever” and “Best mum ever”.

She also shared a photo of her giving the camera a thumbs-up during her C-section.

Celebrities congratulate Karen Gillan on birth of baby Clementine

Celebrities including Brett Goldstein, Jenna Coleman, Gemma Chan, Tom Payne and Zoe Saldana sent their congratulations in the comments section.

One fan said: “Congratulations Karen! Clementine is a beautiful name for a beautiful baby.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Karen. You’re going to make the best mom ever.

“You are so much fun. Enjoy every single moment. It goes by so fast.”

Karen, who frequently returns home to Inverness, had previously been spotted pushing a grey pram in Los Angeles on Monday, December 9.

