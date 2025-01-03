Inverness star Karen Gillan shares first photo of baby daughter

Inverness star Karen Gillan has shared the first picture of her new baby daughter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 37, took to Instagram to show the world Clementine.

The Jumanji and Doctor Who star wrote: “2024 – thank you for giving us Clementine.”

The first picture shows Karen, who went to Kinmylies Primary School and Charleston Academy, holding her little girl in her arms.

The second photo shows Atlanta-born husband Nick Kocher proudly holding his daughter.

A third caption shows the couple holding two mugs that read: “Best dad ever” and “Best mum ever”.

She also shared a photo of her giving the camera a thumbs-up during her C-section.

Celebrities congratulate Karen Gillan on birth of baby Clementine

Celebrities including Brett Goldstein, Jenna Coleman, Gemma Chan, Tom Payne and Zoe Saldana sent their congratulations in the comments section.

One fan said: “Congratulations Karen! Clementine is a beautiful name for a beautiful baby.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Karen. You’re going to make the best mom ever.

“You are so much fun. Enjoy every single moment. It goes by so fast.”

Karen, who frequently returns home to Inverness, had previously been spotted pushing a grey pram in Los Angeles on Monday, December 9.