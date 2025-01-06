Inverness childcare worker struck off after ‘abusing position of trust’ to pursue sexual relationship

An Inverness childcare worker has been struck off after ‘abusing her position’ to pursue a sexual relationship with a child’s mother.

Emma Thomas was also found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court of embezzling thousands of pounds while she worked at Argos at Inverness Retail Park the following year.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an inquiry following the incidents of “serious misconduct” which have now led to her removal from the register.

In recently-published findings, the watchdog found that in November 2022 while Thomas worked as a residential childcare worker, she entered a sexual relationship with the mother of a child who had lived at the service.

Thomas was a “trusted adult” for the young person, and started the relationship less than a month after the minor left.

However, it’s claimed that the relationship was formed through Thomas’ role supporting the child.

The SSSC said: “You abused your position of trust as the young person’s carer to form the relationship with their mother while AA lived at the service.

“Your actions blurred the boundaries of professional relationships and are likely to leave the young person feeling confused about how a person in your position should behave, putting them at risk of emotional harm.

“This is likely to leave AA feeling confused about their relationship with you and how the relationship with their mother affects that.

“Once again, this raises a concern about your values and shows a lack of consideration of the impact your actions may have on AA.

“You have prioritised your own wants and needs over AA’s wellbeing.”

Inverness childcare worker also embezzled from Argos

About a year later, Thomas was convicted of embezzling a “large sum of money” while working as a trading support manager for Argos at Inverness Retail Park.

She appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on December 21, 2023 and was found guilty of embezzling £3,548.29 between July 1 and August 5 the same year.

The SSSC described Thomas’ conviction as a “deliberate, dishonest act that demonstrates a disregard for the law.”

The report reads: “The behaviour leading to your conviction is a gross breach of trust and falls far below the standard expected of a person employed to work with vulnerable people.

“Your conviction is serious and raises significant concerns about your values.

“Although the behaviour leading to the conviction did not occur in social care employment, it is still an abuse of the trust your employer had placed in you for your own financial gain.

“This level of dishonesty violates a fundamental value of the profession and resulted in a financial loss for your employer.”

It’s understood Thomas is no longer an employee of Argos.

Inverness childcare worker showed ‘no insight, regret or remorse’

The report revealed that Thomas “failed to meaningfully engage with the SSSC investigation”.

It added that she provided “no insight, regret or apology” for any of her actions, and that “there is a risk” that both of the behaviours could be repeated.

The investigation concluded: “We have no assurances that these types of behaviour will not be repeated, and repetition of the behaviour could lead to emotional and financial harm of vulnerable people and the wider public.

“We consider that you present a serious and ongoing risk to public protection.

“Action must be taken to protect the public and uphold confidence in the profession.

“After referring to our decisions guidance, we decided to impose a removal order, removing your registration from the SSSC register.”