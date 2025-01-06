Inverness childcare worker struck off after ‘abusing position of trust’ to pursue sexual relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness childcare worker struck off after ‘abusing position of trust’ to pursue sexual relationship

Emma Thomas also embezzled thousands of pounds from the Argos at Inverness Retail Park.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeen support worker removed by SSSC.
The SSSC - which is headquartered in Dundee - launched an inquiry following the incidents of "serious misconduct". Image: DC Thomson.

An Inverness childcare worker has been struck off after ‘abusing her position’ to pursue a sexual relationship with a child’s mother.

Emma Thomas was also found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court of embezzling thousands of pounds while she worked at Argos at Inverness Retail Park the following year.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an inquiry following the incidents of “serious misconduct” which have now led to her removal from the register.

In recently-published findings, the watchdog found that in November 2022 while Thomas worked as a residential childcare worker, she entered a sexual relationship with the mother of a child who had lived at the service.

Thomas was a “trusted adult” for the young person, and started the relationship less than a month after the minor left.

However, it’s claimed that the relationship was formed through Thomas’ role supporting the child.

The SSSC said: “You abused your position of trust as the young person’s carer to form the relationship with their mother while AA lived at the service.

“Your actions blurred the boundaries of professional relationships and are likely to leave the young person feeling confused about how a person in your position should behave, putting them at risk of emotional harm.

“This is likely to leave AA feeling confused about their relationship with you and how the relationship with their mother affects that.

“Once again, this raises a concern about your values and shows a lack of consideration of the impact your actions may have on AA.

“You have prioritised your own wants and needs over AA’s wellbeing.”

Inverness childcare worker also  embezzled from Argos

About a year later, Thomas was convicted of embezzling a “large sum of money” while working as a trading support manager for Argos at Inverness Retail Park.

She appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on December 21, 2023 and was found guilty of embezzling £3,548.29 between July 1 and August 5 the same year.

Argos Inverness
The childcare worker was convicted of embezzlement in December 2023. Image: Google Maps

The SSSC described Thomas’ conviction as a “deliberate, dishonest act that demonstrates a disregard for the law.”

The report reads: “The behaviour leading to your conviction is a gross breach of trust and falls far below the standard expected of a person employed to work with vulnerable people.

“Your conviction is serious and raises significant concerns about your values.

“Although the behaviour leading to the conviction did not occur in social care employment, it is still an abuse of the trust your employer had placed in you for your own financial gain.

“This level of dishonesty violates a fundamental value of the profession and resulted in a financial loss for your employer.”

It’s understood Thomas is no longer an employee of Argos.

Inverness childcare worker showed ‘no insight, regret or remorse’

The report revealed that Thomas “failed to meaningfully engage with the SSSC investigation”.

It added that she provided “no insight, regret or apology” for any of her actions, and that “there is a risk” that both of the behaviours could be repeated.

The investigation concluded: “We have no assurances that these types of behaviour will not be repeated, and repetition of the behaviour could lead to emotional and financial harm of vulnerable people and the wider public.

“We consider that you present a serious and ongoing risk to public protection.

“Action must be taken to protect the public and uphold confidence in the profession.

“After referring to our decisions guidance, we decided to impose a removal order, removing your registration from the SSSC register.”

