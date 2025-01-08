Infinity Inverness: Trampoline park SHUTS DOWN as owners race against time to satisfy council officials

An Inverness trampoline park was dramatically forced to close yesterday over a licensing blunder involving accessible loos.

Infinity on Carsegate Road was up before Highland Council’s licensing committee to renew its public entertainment licence.

The licence was granted – but co-owner Taran Campbell, in the chamber as the item was discussed, was warned essential work was needed before it would come into effect.

The park needs to make finishing touches to the accessible toilets before it gets its licence renewed.

Mr Campbell said he would close the park on Carsegate Road until the work is done.

Why has Infinity had to close?

If the park remained open, Infinity would be operating without a licence until the work is completed. To continue trading would be an offence.

Once the business gets the all clear from council officers, the licence will be renewed and the park can reopen.

Mr Campbell hopes that will be a matter of days.

Officials couldn’t order Mr Campbell to close, but a business that continues to operate without a suitable public entertainment licence risks a fine.

What works are required?

Council officers noticed the lack of accessible toilet facilities at the site, and raised the issue with councillors.

Work to install an accessible facility has been outstanding since 2017.

Mr Campbell said toilet blocks had been installed, it was just the accessible facilities that were missing.

However, the work is nearly complete and Mr Campbell asked for a council officer to visit and hopefully sign off the work.

Race to complete works

Speaking to the licensing committee, Mr Campbell said: “I need to keep trading, there is 12 people that work there.

“I can’t just close the doors and not have any money coming in. That puts the business in jeopardy.”

Councillor Sean Kennedy said: “We are here to try and help people out, but we are tied with what we can do and how we can deal with things.

“We can’t suddenly make an exception for you.”

Licensing confusion

Councillors were told the business had been operating without a licence since before the pandemic, as it had never been renewed since opening in 2016.

Mr Campbell said he had not been asked to renew the licence, and so was given little notice to complete the works.

One council officer told Mr Campbell: “The licence lasts for a period of three years.

“The onus is on the licence holder to renew the licence.”

Infinity are working to complete the work as soon as possible and are aiming to reopen this weekend.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Read more