Infinity Inverness: Trampoline park SHUTS DOWN as owners race against time to satisfy council officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Infinity Inverness: Trampoline park SHUTS DOWN as owners race against time to satisfy council officials

Scramble as it emerges the business hasn't had a public entertainment licence for several years.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Infinity Trampoline Park, Carsegate Road, Inverness. Image: Google Maps
Infinity Trampoline Park, Carsegate Road, Inverness. Image: Google Maps

An Inverness trampoline park was dramatically forced to close yesterday over a licensing blunder involving accessible loos.

Infinity on Carsegate Road was up before Highland Council’s licensing committee to renew its public entertainment licence.

The licence was granted – but co-owner Taran Campbell, in the chamber as the item was discussed, was warned essential work was needed before it would come into effect.

The park needs to make finishing touches to the accessible toilets before it gets its licence renewed.

Mr Campbell said he would close the park on Carsegate Road until the work is done.

Why has Infinity had to close?

If the park remained open, Infinity would be operating without a licence until the work is completed. To continue trading would be an offence.

Once the business gets the all clear from council officers, the licence will be renewed and the park can reopen.

Mr Campbell hopes that will be a matter of days.

Officials couldn’t order Mr Campbell to close, but a business that continues to operate without a suitable public entertainment licence risks a fine.

The park is lying empty while the works are signed off.

What works are required?

Council officers noticed the lack of accessible toilet facilities at the site, and raised the issue with councillors.

Work to install an accessible facility has been outstanding since 2017.

Mr Campbell said toilet blocks had been installed, it was just the accessible facilities that were missing.

However, the work is nearly complete and Mr Campbell asked for a council officer to visit and hopefully sign off the work.

Taran Campbell also owns Playback bar in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Race to complete works

Speaking to the licensing committee, Mr Campbell said: “I need to keep trading, there is 12 people that work there.

“I can’t just close the doors and not have any money coming in. That puts the business in jeopardy.”

Councillor Sean Kennedy said: “We are here to try and help people out, but we are tied with what we can do and how we can deal with things.

“We can’t suddenly make an exception for you.”

Infinity hosts a variety of bouncing events including an ‘after dark’ disco.

Licensing confusion

Councillors were told the business had been operating without a licence since before the pandemic, as it had never been renewed since opening in 2016.

Mr Campbell said he had not been asked to renew the licence, and so was given little notice to complete the works.

One council officer told Mr Campbell: “The licence lasts for a period of three years.

“The onus is on the licence holder to renew the licence.”

Infinity are working to complete the work as soon as possible and are aiming to reopen this weekend.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Read more

Conversation