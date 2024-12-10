Home Bargains: Inverness to get THIRD store as Stratton plans approved in narrow council vote

40 new jobs have been secured as the latest Inverness Home Bargains complex in Stratton has been approved in a narrow council vote.

TJ Morris, owner of Home Bargains, secured another Inverness store just days after their bid to take over the old Wickes site on Longman Road was approved.

The Stratton plans include a café, garden centre, space for allotments and two future development sites.

The application was discussed in the council chamber for several hours before being passed.

But it took committee chair Paul Oldham to cast the deciding vote before it got the go-ahead.

Where is the newest Home Bargains planned?

The new home bargains development is planned to be developed in Stratton, adjacent to the new Culloden West housing development.

The 3,252m² planned development sits within a 3.05 hectare site sandwiched between residential housing.

The applicants say the new development will create 40 jobs in the area and 14 across Scotland.

What else is planned?

The retail outlet is just one part of the new development.

Inside the store, a café and a garden centre will become part of the retail experience.

Also included in the plans is an allocated ‘green space’ behind the site which could be used for allotments.

Planning firm Iceni Projects on behalf of the company said: “The community allotments encourage self-sufficiency, potentially reducing food expenses for residents and fostering a sense of community cohesion.”

Council planners said a local allotment group has already been set up, which would be able to take over the allotments once development is underway.

Extra development spaces next to the Home Bargains have also been allocated for future planning applications.

Councillors were told by planning officer Christine MacLeod a block of flats with a commercial ground floor for smaller retail outlets is the plan for one of the extra spaces.

How did the application develop?

Applicant TJ Morris, owner of Home Bargains submitted their application back in March.

In their application, they stated their intention for the site to become “part of Stratton town centre.”

It stirred up a lot of local engagement with over 130 contributions.

Objectors had various concerns regarding the environmental impact on residents and the suitability of Home Bargain’s retail influence on the space.

Supporters, on the other hand, were keen to see an economic improvement to the area, and reduce travel times into Inverness for shopping.

What did councillors have to say?

Green councillor Chris Ballance questioned Home Bargain’s plans to form a “town centre” around the store.

“A box with no architectural note whatsoever is not a town centre,” Mr Ballance remarked.

Highland Independent Laurie Fraser said: “There’s no place for big sheds next to the houses of small communities.

“You won’t get a community with a big shed.” He preferred to see smaller retailers given the opportunity to expand the area.

TJ Morris’ plans have two allocated ‘public realms’ on the site which can be used for events or gatherings.

However, Labour’s Andrew Mackintosh said the placement of the development covered a “large area crying out for retail facilities for many, many decades”.

When will the development be ready?

Planning officers now require further clarification on development plans before construction can begin.

However, since planning permission has been approved, once planners are satisfied – work can then begin on the site.

Those interested in the allotments will have to wait until much of the development is already complete, due to construction restraints.

Planning firm Iceni have said Home Bargains have “ambitious growth plans” in which they plan to grow nationwide to over 1,000 stores.

