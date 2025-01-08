Has the last pizza been served at Tony Macaroni Aberdeen? Restaurant stops taking bookings

Tony Macaroni’s Aberdeen restaurant is not taking any bookings amid a rent dispute with Aberdeen City Council.

The door to the popular venue, located in Marischal Square, is blocked with a table and chairs and has not opened this week.

Despite the unit being made available to new tenants by the council, the food business continued to trade until the end of last year.

Customers attempting to make reservations online at the Upperkirkgate venue are now greeted with a message stating there is “no availability at this time.”

All of the firm’s other branches are showing as available for booking.

The restaurant has been closed since Saturday afternoon, failing to open at the advertised opening hour of 12pm.

The closure follows a rent dispute with Aberdeen City Council.

The Press and Journal revealed last month how a six-figure sum is owed to the local authority after bosses had their lease terminated following months of unpaid rent.

It’s understood a formal court process is under way to claim back the cash.

A council spokesperson said: “Under the terms of the lease agreement, Aberdeen City Council has ended the lease with Tony Macaroni.

“The site is being actively marketed for a new tenant.”

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen advertised for rent

A public listing for Unit F, which houses the restaurant, was published last month by property managers CBRE, titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The listing advertises that the space is available for “immediate” rental.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact CBRE for further details.

While rent rates are only disclosed to potential tenants privately, the rateable value is set at £58,000 per year. Business rates are set at £31,610 annually.

The Press and Journal has contacted Tony Macaroni multiple times but has not yet received a response.

