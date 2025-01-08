Has the last pizza been served at Tony Macaroni Aberdeen? Restaurant stops taking bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Has the last pizza been served at Tony Macaroni Aberdeen? Restaurant stops taking bookings

It comes amid a rent row with Aberdeen City Council.

By Graham Fleming
Tony Macaroni is now refusing bookings in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tony Macaroni is now refusing bookings in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tony Macaroni’s Aberdeen restaurant is not taking any bookings amid a rent dispute with Aberdeen City Council.

The door to the popular venue, located in Marischal Square, is blocked with a table and chairs and has not opened this week.

Despite the unit being made available to new tenants by the council, the food business continued to trade until the end of last year.

Customers attempting to make reservations online at the Upperkirkgate venue are now greeted with a message stating there is “no availability at this time.”

All of the firm’s other branches are showing as available for booking.

The door has been barred. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The restaurant has been closed since Saturday afternoon, failing to open at the advertised opening hour of 12pm.

The closure follows a rent dispute with Aberdeen City Council.

The Press and Journal revealed last month how a six-figure sum is owed to the local authority after bosses had their lease terminated following months of unpaid rent.

It’s understood a formal court process is under way to claim back the cash.

A council spokesperson said: “Under the terms of the lease agreement, Aberdeen City Council has ended the lease with Tony Macaroni.

“The site is being actively marketed for a new tenant.”

Customers are currently unable to book a table at Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni.

Tony Macaroni Aberdeen advertised for rent

A public listing for Unit F, which houses the restaurant, was published last month by property managers CBRE, titled “former Tony Macaroni restaurant”.

The listing advertises that the space is available for “immediate” rental.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact CBRE for further details.

Unit F in Marischal Square is up for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While rent rates are only disclosed to potential tenants privately, the rateable value is set at £58,000 per year. Business rates are set at £31,610 annually.

The Press and Journal has contacted Tony Macaroni multiple times but has not yet received a response.

Have you had a booking cancelled at Tony Macaroni? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation