Highlands & Islands

Plans for a new family-built home in Inverness dismissed by Highland Council over flooding concerns

Both council planners and local residents raised concerns over the plans.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
green space for house on harris road
The site of the proposed house on Harris Road. Supplied by Google.

An Inverness resident has had her plans for a family-built home dismissed by Highland Council.

The intention was to convert a third of her garden space, which she struggles to manage, into a new home.

The house was due to be built by her brother and sister-in-law in an effort to keep her living locally, application documents have said.

However, concerns over flood risks meant councillors were unable to approve the application.

Where was the new development planned?

Applicant Carol Freer was planning to build a new house in the garden of her current property near Milton Pitches in Inverness.

The plans outlined a one and a half storey house, with a driveway, shed, garden and patio on Harris Road.

The work also included dropping of the kerb outside of the property to allow easier access for vehicles.

Overview plans of the development. Supplied by Highland Council.

Why was it refused?

The application was initially refused back in June, after concerns were raised over flood risks from the site and nearby Mill Burn.

Council planners blamed climate change and the risk of a “one in 200 year” flood event as reasons for the application’s dismissal.

The applicants appealed the decision and it was put in front of councillors for review.

Mrs Freer’s application did not agree with the flood risk analysis. Supplied by Google Maps.

What were councillors told?

Councillors were reminded of the issues regarding the flood risks in the area, which came from SEPA and council reports.

SEPA’s online flood risk map says the area next to the property has a 0.1-0.5% chance of flooding each year, while the nearby Mill Burn has a 10% chance.

Highland Council’s Mill Burn flood study conducted in 2019 also identified the site as a potential flood risk.

One nearby property owned by Mr and Mrs Munro asked planners to ensure their property was not impacted by any of the developments.

Mr and Mrs Oag, on nearby Old Mill Lane objected to the proposal saying it would increase the build-up of excess water in their garden, creating higher flood risks.

SEPA’s flood risk map, including the nearby Mill Burn. Supplied by SEPA.

What did the applicants have to say?

Planning company Highland Planning issued a supporting report on behalf of Mrs Freer.

Highland Planning stated Mrs Freer was unable to care for her garden in its current size, and would like to develop the space.

The statement said: “Having a smaller garden would significantly improve her quality of life.”

The statement also addressed the flooding concerns, stating: “the site is not at risk of flooding from any source nor will the development have any impact on any neighbouring properties.”

They cited the new driveway supporting water run off and the tidy collection of roof water as reasons any flood risks were not an issue.

The housing plans, which the applicants said had “modest proportions” Supplied by Highland Council.

How did councillors react?

None of the arguments managed to sway planning committee councillors.

They were in agreement with the planning officers over the flood risks, especially the threat posed to nearby properties.

Councillor Bill Lobban said: “I think in a case like this, you have to look at the expertise.

“In this particular area, you have a quite comprehensive study of potential flooding in the area.”

Margaret Paterson said: “The flooding is going to stop us building many houses that we could build.

“It’s a difficult one, and I’ve got every sympathies with [the applicant]… It seems to be an ideal situation to build there.”

Paul Oldham and Richard Gale were also sympathetic but plans for the Inverness home were ultimately dismissed.

