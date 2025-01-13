Staff accommodation plans revealed to help Tiger On the Wall hotel reopen its doors

Fresh plans to build staff accommodation to help an Inverness hotel get back on its feet have been lodged.

Mars Projects is hoping to build an annexe at 20-22 Kenneth Street, which it says it needs to allow the Strathness House Hotel in Ardross Terrace to function.

The guest house is also the home of the popular Tiger On the Wall restaurant.

Both closed last September ahead of a major revamp at the site.

They are expected to reopen later this year.

What are the plans?

According to a planning application lodged with Highland Council, the new annexe will have three double bedrooms.

There is already accommodation earmarked for staff at 20-22 Kenneth Street.

A statement from Mars Projects said: “The proposals seek to demolish all existing outbuildings/sheds located to the east boundary of the site, and in their place

erect a single-storey annex to provide new staff accommodation.

“The new staff accommodation will build on the existing staff accommodation located within the existing house, and will provide dedicated staff accommodation for Strathness House Hotel.

“This additional accommodation is required to sufficiently staff the Strathness Hotel, restoring it to an operational hotel.”

News of Tiger On The Wall’s closure last year was met with shock and disappointment in the Highland capital.

The pop-up restaurant had built up a loyal following during its four years in business.

It focused on Indian and Oriental dishes and was well-reviewed on TripAdvisor.

Staffing pressures affecting Inverness businesses

If successful, the project would allow the hotel and restaurant to take aim at two of the biggest pressures facing Inverness.

Businesses across the city are struggling to recruit and retain staff because the available pool is so much smaller than it used to be.

And the lack of available properties to rent or buy in Inverness is making it harder and harder for those interested in coming to the city to work.

The planning application has been given a determination deadline of March 5.

