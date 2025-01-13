Staff accommodation plans revealed to help Tiger On the Wall hotel reopen its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Staff accommodation plans revealed to help Tiger On the Wall hotel reopen its doors

Strathness Guest House is looking to create a new space to house some of its staff.

By Stuart Findlay
The Strathness Guest House in Ardross Terrace is currently closed for refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Strathness Guest House in Ardross Terrace is currently closed for refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fresh plans to build staff accommodation to help an Inverness hotel get back on its feet have been lodged.

Mars Projects is hoping to build an annexe at 20-22 Kenneth Street, which it says it needs to allow the Strathness House Hotel in Ardross Terrace to function.

The guest house is also the home of the popular Tiger On the Wall restaurant.

Both closed last September ahead of a major revamp at the site.

They are expected to reopen later this year.

What are the plans?

According to a planning application lodged with Highland Council, the new annexe will have three double bedrooms.

There is already accommodation earmarked for staff at 20-22 Kenneth Street.

A statement from Mars Projects said: “The proposals seek to demolish all existing outbuildings/sheds located to the east boundary of the site, and in their place
erect a single-storey annex to provide new staff accommodation.

“The new staff accommodation will build on the existing staff accommodation located within the existing house, and will provide dedicated staff accommodation for Strathness House Hotel.

The existing building at 20-22 Kenneth Street. Image: Mars Projects

“This additional accommodation is required to sufficiently staff the Strathness Hotel, restoring it to an operational hotel.”

News of Tiger On The Wall’s closure last year was met with shock and disappointment in the Highland capital.

The pop-up restaurant had built up a loyal following during its four years in business.

It focused on Indian and Oriental dishes and was well-reviewed on TripAdvisor.

Staffing pressures affecting Inverness businesses

If successful, the project would allow the hotel and restaurant to take aim at two of the biggest pressures facing Inverness.

Businesses across the city are struggling to recruit and retain staff because the available pool is so much smaller than it used to be.

Inside the Tiger On the Wall restaurant. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

And the lack of available properties to rent or buy in Inverness is making it harder and harder for those interested in coming to the city to work.

The planning application has been given a determination deadline of March 5.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation