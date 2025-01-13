Four lynx captured in Cairngorms were ‘starving’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four lynx captured in Cairngorms were ‘starving’

A post-mortem has taken place on the cat who died to confirm the cause of death.

By Mike Merritt
Two lynx prowling the forests of the Cairngorms. Image: RZSS.
A lynx who died after being illegally let loose in the Cairngorms was showing signs of starvation.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed that all four animals were starved when they were captured last week in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie.

Experts are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

The other three lynx continue to be cared for at Edinburgh Zoo and are quarantined.

Two of the wild cats were caught on Thursday and two more on Friday.

The area around Kingussie where the four were captured is still being monitored, but the society said it was “reasonably confident” there were no more still at large.

Teams from RZSS, police and wildlife experts worked for hours to capture the animals released illegally.

Illegal release of lynx showed ‘no real concern for their welfare’

The zoological society said that they had been left “very sad” by the death of one of the cats.

“Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare,” said Dr Helen Senn, RZSS head of conservation.

TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham told the Daily Mail that the actions of the individual or individuals behind the illegal release go against everything people who are serious about reintroduction are trying to do.

“These animals need to be strictly monitored, scientifically controlled and, in the case of the lynx, it needs to be done in close consultation with the communities involved,” he said.

“This goes against everything we are trying to do. We are all disappointed this has happened.”

Mr Packham said DNA could play a role in discovering more about where the cats came from.

He said: “If these animals or any of their lineage have been kept in captivity there’s a chance we can find out more.

“We might not be able to find the perpetrator though.”

