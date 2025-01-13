Four lynx captured in Cairngorms were ‘starving’

A lynx who died after being illegally let loose in the Cairngorms was showing signs of starvation.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed that all four animals were starved when they were captured last week in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie.

Experts are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

The other three lynx continue to be cared for at Edinburgh Zoo and are quarantined.

Two of the wild cats were caught on Thursday and two more on Friday.

The area around Kingussie where the four were captured is still being monitored, but the society said it was “reasonably confident” there were no more still at large.

Teams from RZSS, police and wildlife experts worked for hours to capture the animals released illegally.

Illegal release of lynx showed ‘no real concern for their welfare’

The zoological society said that they had been left “very sad” by the death of one of the cats.

“Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare,” said Dr Helen Senn, RZSS head of conservation.

TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham told the Daily Mail that the actions of the individual or individuals behind the illegal release go against everything people who are serious about reintroduction are trying to do.

“These animals need to be strictly monitored, scientifically controlled and, in the case of the lynx, it needs to be done in close consultation with the communities involved,” he said.

“This goes against everything we are trying to do. We are all disappointed this has happened.”

Mr Packham said DNA could play a role in discovering more about where the cats came from.

He said: “If these animals or any of their lineage have been kept in captivity there’s a chance we can find out more.

“We might not be able to find the perpetrator though.”

