Inverness planning: Plan to replace phone boxes with ‘monolith’ street hubs is ‘entirely inappropriate’ and popular cafe’s plans approved

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Plans to replace city centre phone boxes with new “street hubs” will have to overcome a pair of damning Highland Council objections.

And a short-term let plan in Crown has been turned down for not keeping in character with its surroundings.

But first, let’s begin with some good news for a burgeoning city centre business.

Xoko expansion approved

A popular Inverness cafe’s expansion plan has been approved by Highland Council.

Xoko, which is located on Bridge Street, has been steadily growing in popularity since it opened its doors in 2021.

Last year, it lodged a planning application for it to expand into a unit in nearby Castle Wynd.

The idea is that the new area will serve as a space for the production side of things, allowing them to rejig the original home in Bridge Street.

Xoko’s application to change the use of the new space from class 4 (business) to class 3 (food and drink) has now been granted by council planners.

Phonebox replacement plan gathers criticism

BT’s plans to scrap a number of city centre phone boxes and replace them with 10ft-high advertising screens has provoked a strong reaction.

The “street hubs” are being touted as a high-tech replacement for derelict phone boxes across the country.

But the chances of them being introduced in Inverness have been hit by a pair of objections from Highland Council’s own transport planning and historic environment teams.

A statement from the historic environment team said it objected to all three of the hubs BT was planning.

It read: “The principle of these large monoliths, the primary impact of which is as physically obtrusive slabs with visually obtrusive digital advertising screens on either side, is not acceptable within the conservation area.

“These structures, and their digital advertising screens, are entirely inappropriate.

“BT have clearly failed to consider the impacts upon the heritage context, and

any public benefits are entirely outweighed by the excessive scale and inappropriate nature of these installations.

“All three locations will also adversely affect the setting of adjacent listed

buildings.”

Road safety concern over street hub plan

The transport planning team’s statement said it was objecting to the Church Street hub because of road safety concerns.

It added: “The panel is of a significant size and located in the vicinity of an

uncontrolled pedestrian crossing.

“It will reduce the available space for pedestrians and could fail to accommodate passing wheelchairs and mobility vehicles.

“It will also reduce the visibility at the pedestrian crossing, and potentially lead to conflict between various users.”

The hubs will offer free public wi-fi, free UK calls, USB charging and a way of contacting the emergency services.

But they have proved controversial further south, with consent rejected for 37 out of 38 cases in Edinburgh so far.

However, many of those bids have ultimately been granted following appeals to the Scottish Government.

Accommodation proposal for staff at city hotel

As we documented earlier this week, fresh plans to build staff accommodation to help an Inverness hotel get back on its feet have been lodged.

Mars Projects is hoping to build an annexe at 20-22 Kenneth Street, which it says it needs to allow the Strathness House Hotel in Ardross Terrace to function.

The guest house is also the home of the popular Tiger On the Wall restaurant.

Both closed last September ahead of a major revamp at the site.

They are expected to reopen later this year.

According to a planning application lodged with Highland Council, the new annexe will have three double bedrooms.

There is already accommodation earmarked for staff at 20-22 Kenneth Street.

A statement from Mars Projects said: “The proposals seek to demolish all existing outbuildings/sheds located to the east boundary of the site, and in their place

erect a single-storey annex to provide new staff accommodation.

“The new staff accommodation will build on the existing staff accommodation located within the existing house, and will provide dedicated staff accommodation for Strathness House Hotel.”

What else is happening?

An application to turn a garage into two short-term lets in an upmarket area of the city has been rejected by the council.

G&M Properties proposal for 11B Damfield Road also includes erecting a new house.

Highland Council’s area planning manager David Mudie said: “The proposed house together with the two studio apartments are not suitably scaled or sited to be in keeping with the residential character of the area.

“The proposal fails to demonstrate that it will improve the quality of the area.”

Hollywood Bowl’s plan to move into the space left behind the Everlast Gym at Inverness Shopping Park is gathering pace.

The company has applied to install new signage at the site, which will sit next to the recently-opened Innoflate indoor inflatable playground.

And further east, Mike Daniels has applied to build a replacement house at Culloden Moor.

Dalroy Cottage has fallen into a state of disrepair and is no longer fit for habitation.

In its place, a new modern house built to “very high performance specifications using local, natural materials” is proposed.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.