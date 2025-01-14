Loss-making year for Aberdeen hospitality group PB Devco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loss-making year for Aberdeen hospitality group PB Devco

Soul Bar, College and Vovem are just some of the popular venues to make up the portfolio.

By Kelly Wilson
Soul Bar in Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Soul Bar in Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen hospitality group PB Devco saw a slump in profits before one of its  city venues was hit by a massive fire.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending March 31 2024 show pre-tax profit dropped to a £181,000 pre-tax loss in 2024 from a £553,000 profit recorded in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile turnover at the group has increased to £9.2m from £7.3m in 2023.

In a report accompanying the accounts, director Stuart Clarkson said that, despite the loss, he was satisfied with the performance in difficult trading conditions.

PB Devco owns a number of pubs and dining venues in the city.

These include Soul Bar, Vovem, College, The Howff, Queen Vic, Union Kirk and Motif.

‘Confident about future prospects’

Vovem, in Union Street, was forced to close in September after a massive fire destroyed the kitchen.

Despite the loss in profit the company said it was remaining positive.

A statement signed on behalf of the board said: “Despite the loss recorded in the year, the director is satisfied with the performance of the company which reflects positive underlying trading results in a difficult financial environment.

Stuart Clarkson, PB Devco director. Image: DC Thomson

“The company is exposed to commodity price risk as a result of ongoing operations. The company maintains good relations with trusted suppliers to keep costs down.”

The average monthly number of employees, including directors, during the year was 229, up from 195 in 2023.

This led to an increased wage bill from £2.6m to £3.2m for the year.

Looking towards the future the report said: “The company will continue to face a highly competitive market following the year end.

“However, the director is confident about future prospects following continued investment in venues and improving financial conditions.”

PB Devco plans to reopen Vovem

PB Devco was dealt a blow in September when a massive fire destroyed the Vovem kitchen.

It took firefighters hours to bring the incident under control, and Vovem bosses later described the blaze as “devastating”.

Firefighters at Vovem, Union Street. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Two months on from the incident, Vovem reopened the bar at the end of November, though the kitchen remains closed and no food is being served.

Now, building papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council have detailed repairs worth £200,000 need carried out to allow the Union Street restaurant to reopen.

