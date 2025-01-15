One taken to hospital after Farraline Park bus crash in Inverness

One person has been taken to hospital following a bus crash in Inverness this afternoon.

Emergency services descended on the Farraline Park area of the Highland Capital around 1.05pm today after the collision.

It is understood that a bus and a car were involved in the incident.

Police were sent to the scene, as well as paramedics and an ambulance.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed that one person was taken to Raigmore Hospital to be assessed.

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.58pm hours today to attend an incident at Farraline Park in Inverness.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit, one ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We transported one patient to Raigmore Hospital.”

Cops continue to direct traffic in wake of the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Wednesday, January 15, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a bus, in the Farraline Park area of Inverness.

“One person was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

