Oban’s first Home Bargains store could open – with its own cafe

Plans have been submitted for the first Home Bargains store to open in Oban.

Documents laying out the alterations to the site were submitted to Argyll and Bute Council at the end of November.

They reveal a new branch of the budget variety store that could open in the unit currently occupied by Homebase.

This shop, located on Lochavullin Drive, will permanently close its doors on Saturday – after operating for almost 19 years.

It has been at risk of closure for more than a year due to the retailer going into administration.

However, jobs were temporarily saved due to a buyout by retail group CDS, owner of The Range.

It has now been confirmed the space will be taken over by Home Bargains following a change in ownership.

Iceni Projects have submitted plans on behalf of store owner TJ Morris Ltd to make “external alterations” to the retail unit.

This will include new “Home Bargains” signage being added, including for the featured garden centre, “GardenWorld”, and a cafe.

The documents state: “The proposal represents an opportunity to refresh and upgrade the existing retail unit.

“The change in ownership from Homebase to Home Bargains comprises a series of alterations which do not involve the development of new buildings or floorspace.

“The proposal does not involve the addition of new floorspace and therefore, is considered to have a lesser impact on the climate and nature crisis than ‘new’ forms of retail development.”

Other proposed works to the unit include alterations to a security fence, the removal of an existing entrance and the addition of new openings.

The report adds: “The alterations will contribute to the street scene and the amenity of the area.

“The site represents a primary location for retail and contributes to the economic drive to Oban town centre.”

The planning application form also shows TJ Morris Ltd owns the land where the work will be carried out.

