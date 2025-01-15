Oban’s first Home Bargains store could open – with its own cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Oban’s first Home Bargains store could open – with its own cafe

Plans have been submitted for the Homebase unit ahead of the DIY shop closing its doors.

By Ellie Milne
Home Bargains sign
Home Bargains hopes to open in Oban. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Plans have been submitted for the first Home Bargains store to open in Oban.

Documents laying out the alterations to the site were submitted to Argyll and Bute Council at the end of November.

They reveal a new branch of the budget variety store that could open in the unit currently occupied by Homebase.

This shop, located on Lochavullin Drive, will permanently close its doors on Saturday – after operating for almost 19 years.

It has been at risk of closure for more than a year due to the retailer going into administration.

However, jobs were temporarily saved due to a buyout by retail group CDS, owner of The Range.

Plans showing Home Bargains signage for Oban store
New signage will be added to the store. Image: IDA.

It has now been confirmed the space will be taken over by Home Bargains following a change in ownership.

Iceni Projects have submitted plans on behalf of store owner TJ Morris Ltd to make “external alterations” to the retail unit.

This will include new “Home Bargains” signage being added, including for the featured garden centre, “GardenWorld”, and a cafe.

Plans submitted for Home Bargains store in Oban

The documents state: “The proposal represents an opportunity to refresh and upgrade the existing retail unit.

“The change in ownership from Homebase to Home Bargains comprises a series of alterations which do not involve the development of new buildings or floorspace.

“The proposal does not involve the addition of new floorspace and therefore, is considered to have a lesser impact on the climate and nature crisis than ‘new’ forms of retail development.”

Site plan of Oban Retail Park
The site plan for the new Home Bargains store. Image: IDA.

Other proposed works to the unit include alterations to a security fence, the removal of an existing entrance and the addition of new openings.

The report adds: “The alterations will contribute to the street scene and the amenity of the area.

“The site represents a primary location for retail and contributes to the economic drive to Oban town centre.”

The planning application form also shows TJ Morris Ltd owns the land where the work will be carried out.

