Final decision? ‘No plans’ for LEZ in Inverness city centre

Highland Council has again ruled out bidding to bring in a Low Emission Zone for Inverness.

An LEZ had been mooted for the city centre as a way of improving its air quality.

Four Scottish cities have already signed up to introduce an LEZ.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said Inverness should consider introducing the scheme to address its pollution problem.

It followed the scrapping of the controversial proposals for Academy Street which would have curbed fumes from through traffic.

What has the council said?

The council stated previously it would not submit an application to adopt LEZ status while work on the Academy Street plan continued.

It left the door open by saying it may proceed when new bids for funding opened.

However, this week a council spokeswoman said: “There are no plans for LEZ in Inverness.”

The news was welcomed by Inverness Taxis owner Gavin Johnston.

He said: “Other cities have lost footfall due to LEZ which affects city centre trading.

“The fact it’s not coming here, for me, is a good thing.”

Andrew MacDonald, chairman of Inverness Taxi Alliance, also welcomed the council statement.

He said LEZ is a “punitive imposition” on drivers and operators who cannot afford to upgrade vehicles, leaving them unemployed.

He said much of the city centre pollution is caused by “oversubscribed” taxis trying to find rank spaces.

But how DO we improve air quality?

But Caroline Rance, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that the Highland Council has rolled back on the plans to improve Academy Street after pressure from some businesses.

“It’s even more essential now that it has a clear plan to improve the air quality in Inverness.”

She said the council should learn from other Scottish cities and improve infrastructure to allow people to walk and cycle more safely, while considering a LEZ for health reasons.

She said improving public transport is also crucial for people in Inverness.

“Making sure people can get around without cars is vital to reduce harmful air pollution, climate emissions and social isolation within Inverness and the surrounding areas.”

What is an LEZ?

A Low Emission Zone is an area which sets an environmental limit on certain city roads.

This restricts access for the most polluting vehicles to improve air quality.

Vehicles that do not meet emission standards set by a LEZ may be subject to a penalty charge notice.

LEZs currently operate in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Drivers who entered Aberdeen’s LEZ in August last year were hit with a record 6,472 fines.

