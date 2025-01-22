Final decision? ‘No plans’ for LEZ in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Final decision? ‘No plans’ for LEZ in Inverness city centre

Low emission zones have been controversial elsewhere - but campaigners say action is still needed on city air pollution.

By John Ross
Inverness city centre has had pollutiuon issues. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council has again ruled out bidding to bring in a Low Emission Zone for Inverness.

An LEZ had been mooted for the city centre as a way of improving its air quality.

Four Scottish cities have already signed up to introduce an LEZ.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said Inverness should consider introducing the scheme to address its pollution problem.

It followed the scrapping of the controversial proposals for Academy Street which would have curbed fumes from through traffic.

What has the council said?

The council stated previously it would not submit an application to adopt LEZ status while work on the Academy Street plan continued.

It left the door open by saying it may proceed when new bids for funding opened.

However, this week a council spokeswoman said: “There are no plans for LEZ in Inverness.”

There were calls for a LEZ after plans to regenerate Academy Street were scrapped

The news was welcomed by Inverness Taxis owner Gavin Johnston.

He said: “Other cities have lost footfall due to LEZ which affects city centre trading.

“The fact it’s not coming here, for me, is a good thing.”

Andrew MacDonald, chairman of Inverness Taxi Alliance, also welcomed the council statement.

He said LEZ is a “punitive imposition” on drivers and operators who cannot afford to upgrade vehicles, leaving them unemployed.

He said much of the city centre pollution is caused by “oversubscribed” taxis trying to find rank spaces.

But how DO we improve air quality?

But Caroline Rance, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that the Highland Council has rolled back on the plans to improve Academy Street after pressure from some businesses.

“It’s even more essential now that it has a clear plan to improve the air quality in Inverness.”

She said the council should learn from other Scottish cities and improve infrastructure to allow people to walk and cycle more safely, while considering a LEZ for health reasons.

Other cities like Aberdeen already have a LEZ. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She said improving public transport is also crucial for people in Inverness.

“Making sure people can get around without cars is vital to reduce harmful air pollution, climate emissions and social isolation within Inverness and the surrounding areas.”

What is an LEZ?

A Low Emission Zone is an area which sets an environmental limit on certain city roads.

This restricts access for the most polluting vehicles to improve air quality.

Vehicles that do not meet emission standards set by a LEZ may be subject to a penalty charge notice.

LEZs currently operate in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Drivers who entered Aberdeen’s LEZ in August last year were hit with a record 6,472 fines.

