Old Aberdeen pub planning to cash in on cruise ship boom with whisky tasting room

The St Machar Bar is looking to capitalise on the area's recent influx of cruise ship visitors.

By Isaac Buchan
The pub has benefitted from the recent wave of tourists visiting Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An Old Aberdeen pub is looking to take advantage of a cruise ship visitor boom by opening a whisky tasting room above the bar.

The St Machar Bar has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to turn the one-bedroom flat into a one-stop whisky shop for tourists arriving in the city.

The High Street venue has already become a popular spot for cruise ship passengers looking to explore the historic area of Aberdeen.

The St Machar Bar is more than 120 years old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drawings reveal how the flat above the bar could be completely stripped out…

What will St Machar Bar whisky room look like?

In plans submitted to the council, the owners explain how all of the modern walls and doors would be removed to create a “unique whisky-tasting venue”.

The new venture would also be “brought to life” by revealing the existing stonework around the fireplace.

The Old Aberdeen pub has a vast selection of whiskies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tourists disembarking in the Granite City would have the chance to sample Scotland’s national drink, along with purchasing a bottle to bring home.

Papers say the tasting space would “illustrate the local history of brewing and distilling, and provide a backdrop for a wider retail offering.”

Visitors would be able to access the single malt attraction through a new entrance inside the pub.

The whisky tasting room would have capacity for 30 visitors. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The St Machar Bar already holds whisky tasting sessions in the bar, although bosses say it “isn’t ideal” as “the bar is relatively narrow and long, with limited seating capacity”.

Pub chiefs looking to cash in on tourist boom

In recent years, thousands of visitors have descended on Aberdeen thanks to an influx of cruise ships docking in the new South Harbour.

Those from central Europe were especially infatuated with Old Aberdeen’s historic architecture and “cosy feel”.

The St Machar Bar is perfectly located to capitalise on the city's tourism boom. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There are up to seven cruise ships visiting the city per week during the busy season, with potentially four tours of Old Aberdeen happening daily.

And this gives the St Machar Bar the perfect opportunity to benefit.

Papers submitted to the council say: “The visitors bring a much needed economic benefit by spending in the bar, which helps keep the bar running, benefitting the community and adding to the vibrancy of the area.”

What do you think of the plans for the St Machar Bar? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation