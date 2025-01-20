Inverness cafe shuts suddenly after eight years in business

An Inverness cafe has closed for business just months after relocating.

Richard and Hana Stewart, owners of The Grumpy Chef, shut up shop for the final time on Friday.

Announcing the sudden closure on social media overnight, the couple said they “didn’t want to make a fuss,” opting to close the city-centre venue suddenly.

The reason for the closure has not yet been revealed.

Their statement reads: “With a heavy heart, we have decided to close the door.

“Our last day was Friday and we didn’t want to make any fuss about it.

“I know the question is going to be.. ‘why?’

“But we’ll get some words together between the two of us.

“Although, I’m sure I can say, on behalf of us both, thank you so so much. It’s been great to see our regulars and newbies, we missed you too.

“Stay grumpy.”

Grumpy Chef customers ‘gutted’ over Inverness cafe closure

The sudden closure arose just four months after the business relocated from Chapel Street to Waterloo Place.

Launched in 2016, the business became a popular spot in the city.

However, after eight years in business, The Grumpy Chef has ceased trading.

Customers, who have spent time at the Inverness cafe, spoke of their disappointment to see the business shut down.

Taking to the comments, Allana Stables urged the owners not to give up hope of a reprieve.

She wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted to see this. Need to get a wee trailer or van on the go. Pop-up salad stops. Your salads are the best and your grumpy banter is even better. Keep believing guys.”

Kerry Campbell added: “I’m so sorry to see this guys I can’t imagine what a hard decision this was for you.”

Sinclair Mackenzie said he would miss their “breakfast quesadilla.”

Kim Syred wrote: “Oh no. I’m very sad to see you guys go. You guys did amazing. Wishing you the best.”