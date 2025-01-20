Inverness cafe shuts suddenly after eight years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness cafe shuts suddenly after eight years in business

The Grumpy Chef closed to customers for the final time on Friday.

By Michelle Henderson
Grumpy Chef brown sign outside white building.
The Grumpy Chef, formerly situated on Chapel Street, has closed to customers. Image: Google Maps.

An Inverness cafe has closed for business just months after relocating.

Richard and Hana Stewart, owners of The Grumpy Chef, shut up shop for the final time on Friday.

Announcing the sudden closure on social media overnight, the couple said they “didn’t want to make a fuss,” opting to close the city-centre venue suddenly.

The reason for the closure has not yet been revealed.

Their statement reads: “With a heavy heart, we have decided to close the door.

“Our last day was Friday and we didn’t want to make any fuss about it.

“I know the question is going to be.. ‘why?’

“But we’ll get some words together between the two of us.

“Although, I’m sure I can say, on behalf of us both, thank you so so much. It’s been great to see our regulars and newbies, we missed you too.

“Stay grumpy.”

View of the exterior of the Grumpy Chef.
The city centre cafe relocated to Waterloo Place in October. Image: Google Maps.

Grumpy Chef customers ‘gutted’ over Inverness cafe closure

The sudden closure arose just four months after the business relocated from Chapel Street to Waterloo Place.

Launched in 2016, the business became a popular spot in the city.

However, after eight years in business, The Grumpy Chef has ceased trading.

Customers, who have spent time at the Inverness cafe, spoke of their disappointment to see the business shut down.

Taking to the comments, Allana Stables urged the owners not to give up hope of a reprieve.

She wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted to see this. Need to get a wee trailer or van on the go. Pop-up salad stops. Your salads are the best and your grumpy banter is even better. Keep believing guys.”

Kerry Campbell added: “I’m so sorry to see this guys I can’t imagine what a hard decision this was for you.”

Sinclair Mackenzie said he would miss their “breakfast quesadilla.”

Kim Syred wrote: “Oh no. I’m very sad to see you guys go. You guys did amazing. Wishing you the best.”

