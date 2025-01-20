Aberdeen fan view: A cup upset was avoided but this was another unconvincing 90 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A cup upset was avoided but this was another unconvincing 90 minutes

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City.

Elgin's Dajon Golding and Aberdeen's Sobodan Rubezic in action during a Scottish Cup fourth round tie. Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

This should have been an opportunity to blow away the cobwebs which have settled over Aberdeen’s attacking play in recent months.

It could, conversely, have been another disaster from which recovery would have been dreadfully difficult.

In practice it was somewhere in between. The margin of victory, though injected with late padding and aided by a goal which almost certainly wasn’t, reads reasonably on paper: but the method by which it was achieved remained plodding and unconvincing.

Other than progression to the next round and shedding the millstone of the winless run – though perhaps, under the circumstances, that is enough – it is hard to see what Aberdeen truly gained here.

The chance to give Jeppe Okkels some minutes against players who would not simply run him out of the game was missed by Jimmy Thelin; so too that to give Sivert Heltne Nilsen the rest for which he’s been panting for weeks.

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Neither Peter Ambrose nor Kevin Nisbet succeeded in finding the scoring touch that someone will need to provide in the second half of the campaign, and though Duk did, eventually, find the net, his newly-opened seasonal account will probably not see many more deposits as he joins those being phased out before departure. With Pape Gueye returning to action their places in the queue will now surely be usurped.

The most that could be said is that Jimmy avoided a cup upset, and yesterday’s sad news should remind us that that in itself has value.

Jimmy Calderwood was, over the piece, a fine Dons manager undermined by the habit of calamity in knockout tournaments. He leaves the Red Army with an album of remarkable memories. Thank you for them Jimmy, and farewell.

