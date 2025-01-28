Where have all the jannies’ houses in Inverness gone?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Where have all the jannies’ houses in Inverness gone?

Just four homes built for their original purpose are left in the city - and one will go shortly

By John Ross
The janitor's house in the grounds of Cradlehall Primary School, Inverness which is to be demolished. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 14th January '25 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The janitor's house in the grounds of Cradlehall Primary School, Inverness which is to be demolished. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson 14th January '25 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Once they were a common sight next to almost every school, but now jannies’ houses are quickly becoming rare in Inverness.

Highland Council records from 2009 show the authority owned 25 properties in the city originally for the specific purpose of providing accommodation for school janitors.

Now there are just four left – including one awaiting demolition.

It means there are only three with existing tenants still working as school janitors.

What happened to all the janitor houses?

In recent years 10 properties that previously housed jannies have been transferred to the general housing stock.

Six properties were converted and are no longer used as houses.

Three others were sold and another two more were demolished.

Purple and white sign showing the Highland council logo outside their headquarters in Inverness.
Highland Council has put some former janitors’ houses into the general housing stock.

These houses are listed within associated school group (ASG) clusters (covering primary and secondary schools) in these locations –
Inverness Royal ASG (seven houses), Inverness High ASG (three) Charleston ASG (five), Millburn Academy (three) and Culloden ASG (three).

The areas that still have houses still tenanted by janitors are Millburn, Inverness High and Culloden ASG.

The vacant property to be demolished is in Cradlehall, in the Culloden ASG.

‘School janny was priceless’

Inverness Provost Councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair chairs the council’s housing and property committee.

She said it is positive that some buildings have gone into the housing stock as the region faces a major housing challenge.

But she says having dedicated on-site jannies for every school is something that is missed now.

“My personal view is that I’m disappointed in the way this has evolved.

“I’m disappointed we don’t have jannies any more. The school janny was priceless and what they did was priceless.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair says school janitors are ‘priceless’

“They used to run the school cleaners, they changed the lightbulbs and kept the schools safe.

“They did all these things and they were an integral part of the school community.

“I don’t think we’ll ever go back to that and I think that’s a bit of a loss.”

City has also lost all but one of its police houses

In a similar sign of the times, we reported last year on the loss of police houses in Inverness.

As recently as 2007, there were 13 police houses in the city.

But now there is just one Police Scotland-owned property left in the Highland capital.

The solitary remaining house is in Cradlehall, but that has been approved for disposal.

The force says this is because there are enough private homes to rent or buy in the city.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation