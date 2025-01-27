SafeKab: The taxi app invented for women to be rolled out after success in Inverness

A safety app to provide security for taxi passengers and drivers in Inverness is being rolled out to other parts of the country.

The SafeKab system was brought in by Inverness Taxis in 2023 to give reassurance to cab users and operators.

The firm is now partnering with independent operators in Moray and Stornoway, as well in Cambridge and Bristol where the app will be available in the next few weeks.

Drivers across the Highlands are being offered the chance to join the scheme and it is hoped other areas in the UK will also sign up.

How does SafeKab work?

SafeKab, the first app of its kind, was launched in Inverness in response to concerns for women’s safety in public places and while using transport.

Features include a one-time code for each journey to confirm the correct car.

Passengers are sent an image of a preferred driver and details of the vehicle.

They can share their journey information with family or a friend and the app has a built-in panic button.

A SafeKab wallet stored in the app allows money to be deposited to cover the fare.

A SOS button, worn like a wrist watch or on a key chain and connected to the app, is being introduced for drivers.

This will allow them to send live video and audio of any incident in the car to the control room.

SafeKab started with 50 drivers and now has 150 signed up.

The app has been downloaded more than 16,000 times, with 6,000 coming in the last four months.

Giving control to taxi passengers

Inverness Taxis owner Gavin Johnston said the system has been fine-tuned following feedback.

He said: “Previously, people ordered a cab by flagging one down or phoning or emailing and you took what turned up. There was no control.

“We wanted to change all that, to give people control. They could choose what they are getting and see who they are getting.

“Feedback has been great and we’re now at the stage of rolling out to other parts of UK.

“SafeKab needs to be a national app to succeed.

“There are more than 400,000 taxi drivers in the UK. If we get 20% of that market I’d be very happy.”

Julie, 29, has been using the SafeKab app for about six months.

“I use it mostly for getting home from a night in the town.

“Before I used to get a taxi from the taxi rank. I never really liked this because I never knew what driver I was going to get.

“I get full details on SafeKab plus I get a code that the driver must show to me.

“I like this because I know I’m getting into the car I ordered and everything is recorded.”

‘I know I’m getting in the right cab’

Emma, 48, says she uses SafeKab to get to work when tight on time or when the weather is bad.

“I like the ability to track the car as well as having the information of who will be driving it.

“Also, being sent a code that must match with the driver is reassuring so I know I’m getting in the right cab.

“It’s also handy that all the trips I take are saved in my history just in case I need to refer to anything.”

Gavin Johnston says more drivers are needed across the Highlands to meet demand from people, including tourists, who want to use the app to book a taxi outside Inverness.

“At the moment we are not managing to cover all work. But hopefully we will be able to service it with other drivers coming on board.”

He said as well as improving safety, SafeKab was also aimed at tackling the threat to independent taxi operators from app-based services like Uber.

“I’m hoping this can be a real option for operators to work together as one and fight back.”

