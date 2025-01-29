Gallery: Take a look at this beautiful B-listed bungalow in Inverness, all yours for £950,000

A charming gatehouse offering “quiet luxury” has just hit the market in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes says Cherry Tree House is one of the most prestigious properties at its award-winning Drummond Hill development.

The £950,000 home spans more than 2,000 sq ft and is set within beautiful, landscaped gardens less than a 10-minute drive to the city centre.

A grade B-listed bungalow with four bedrooms, it includes a private driveway and double detached garage.

It has been carefully refurbished with the addition of a dramatic new extension.

Cherry Tree House has ‘distinctive character’

Interior design expert Eileen Kesson is the visionary behind Cherry Tree House.

A design director of Envision, she works with housebuilders across the UK to create inspirational living spaces.

Her brief with Cherry Tree House was to blend its historic heritage with modern luxury.

Eileen said: “We wanted to embrace Cherry Tree House’s unique architectural features to create an inviting atmosphere that is both elegant and functional.

“It really stands out with its distinctive character, which presented an exciting challenge.

“In a world where trends come and go, the design ethos is rooted in quiet luxury.

“The aim was to create spaces that feel sophisticated yet timeless, avoiding fleeting fads for a look that endures.”

As you enter the house, you are welcomed by an entryway with beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows.

Eileen added: “Each room has been meticulously designed to balance character and modern convenience.

“The bedrooms, each with their unique personality, promise a restful retreat.

“The primary suite boasts a moody, atmospheric design, while the other bedrooms offer a lighter, more Nordic feel.

“This diversity not only showcases the versatility of the space but also invites potential buyers to envision their own lives within these walls.”

Drummond Hill’s awards

Drummond Hill picked up a pair of gongs at the UK Property Awards in 2023.

It was named the best residential development (20+ units) and won the best architecture title for multiple residence in Scotland.

The development is nestled among six acres of woodland and is accessed from Stratherrick Road.

It consists of 37 properties across six distinct collections including new build flats, cottages and detached homes.

