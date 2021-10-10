Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin Golf Club fairway damaged by pick-up truck in late night attack

By Ross Hempseed
October 10, 2021, 6:42 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 6:42 pm
Damage at Elgin Golf Club. Photo: Elgin Golf Club/Facebook

Muddy tyre tracks have been dug into fairways at Elgin Golf Club after a vandalism attack.

Greenkeepers at the Moray course discovered the damage on Sunday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 10pm on Saturday and 5.30am on Sunday.

Greenkeepers suspect a pick-up truck was used by the vandal, which also damaged the green on the third hole.

‼️ VANDALISM ‼️Unfortunately last night between 10pm & 5:30 am, we had a visitor in what looks to be a pickup. They…

Posted by Elgin Golf Club Greenkeepers on Sunday, 10 October 2021

However, a social media post from the club said the off-road driver appeared to have “made an unusual effort” to stay off the greens.

The vehicle had driven over most of the course but the majority of the damage was contained to the fairway on the tenth.

The tyre marks left deep grooves in the normally manicured grass of the course.

The pick-up was was spotted on the scene by an eyewitness at around 11.55pm so police are encouraging anyone in the area at that time to come forward with any information.

According to the Elgin Golf Club Greenkeepers social media the vandals “made an effort to try and stay off the greens for the most part which is unusual in these cases.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of vandalism to the fairways at Elgin Golf Club on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1372 of 10 October.”

